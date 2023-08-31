Farmer commits suicide over crop loss in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Upset over crop failure, a farmer died by suicide in this district of the state, sources said on Thursday.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Sathish (49), a resident of Giriyapura in Kadur taluk. Police said that Sathish had borrowed money to grow onion crops in two acres of his land.

However, due to the failure of Monsoon and drought-like situation, the crop had failed completely. Unable to handle the loss, Sathish hanged himself at his farm.

Ajjampura police have visited the spot and lodged a case in this connection.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently maintained that the cabinet sub-committee on drought will be submitting its report soon and the state would seek central aid after declaring drought hit taluks.

After the drought is declared, financial assistance would be sought from the central government and following which the central team would visit the drought-hit areas of the state.

