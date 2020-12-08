Spread the love



















Farmers leaders’ differences over venue delay meet with Amit Shah

New Delhi: Differences emerged between the farmers’ leaders over the venue of the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, leading to the meeting getting delayed.

According to sources, the meeting slated for 7 p.m. at Amit Shah’s residence could not take place as farmers’ leaders, save Rakesh Tikait of the BKU, did not reach there.

Later, sources within the farmers union said that the leaders did not want to go to the Home Minister’s residence and sought another venue, after which they were asked to move to the PUSA Institute.

The farmers, before heading for the meeting, claimed that the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by them on Tuesday was successful and the people supported their cause even as the shutdown evoked a mixed response across the country.

Following the bandh, the farmers addressed a joint press conference and claimed that they have got support from two more farmers unions and now they are a total of 32 organisations.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh said that the government which said that it will not let the farmers enter Delhi has invited them for talks.

The deadlock between the farmers and the government is continuing with both sides not able to reach a consensus as the farmers stick to their demand that the three contentious farm laws be withdrawn.