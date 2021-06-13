Spread the love



















Farmers ‘reinforce’ protest site to guard against rain, storm



New Delhi: As the protest continues on the borders of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Central government, the farmers, taking a note of the extreme weather conditions, and to guard themselves against the rain and storm, have set up a concrete wall around the tent.

The farmers decided to reinforce their ‘camp’ after a recent storm and rain blew off the tents.

The farmers had to experience strong weather condition on the Ghazipur border.

Beli Bhati, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, has come to extend his support to the farmers.

“A solid wall has been built to prevent the wooden boundary from collapsing. We farmers do not even know how much more time it will take because Tikait ji has started the movement,” he said.

“Also, we have set up our temporary home in a container, have an office and a double bed for the night.”

A wooden boundary has been made around the container, and to strengthen the boundary, a small wall has been set up using cement and bricks.

Also, to cope up with the soaring mercury levels, the farmers have installed coolers and ACs in their tents.

