Farmers stir a watershed movement: Punjab CM



Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws will be always remembered as a ‘watershed movement’ to protect the democratic and human rights in the country.

The Chief Minister along with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu handed over letters of appointment to five next of kin of farmers who died during the agitation. Channi said this movement has upheld the ethos of democratic values and human rights in the country.

He said this agitation will ever inspire the countrymen to fight for their democratic and human rights while relentlessly waging a peaceful battle. The Punjab government is always with the food growers of the country, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that instead of sitting idle, all Punjabis and, especially, the farmers have to remain vigilant until the draconian farm laws are repealed.

He said fresh conspiracies are being hatched to harm the interests of the farmers besides derailing progress and prosperity of Punjab. Making a scathing attack on those leaders who are welcoming the announcement of Prime Minister to repeal the laws, Channi said these pseudo nationalist leaders are part and parcel of these anti-Punjab conspiracies.

The Chief Minister questioned these leaders to explain the rationale behind merrymaking as there is hardly any reason to rejoice since Punjab had lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle.

He said those hailing the decision are supporting the atrocities meted out by the Union government to the agitating farmers, which was undesirable and unwarranted.

Channi said it was shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are hell bent upon sacrificing the interests of the state, especially the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the announcement regarding repealing of black laws was baseless until and unless guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is not made.

He said the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of the farmers is lifted on MSP so that the exploitation of farmers in hands of private players is avoided.