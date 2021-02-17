Spread the love



















Farmers to use social media to tell truth



New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the three farm laws on the borders of Delhi have decided to use social media to tell the truth amid news of the borders being vacated.

Farmer leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa told IANS, “We are not angry with the media but a section of the media which is constantly spreading fake news.”

“We have asked the sons of the farmers to train the farmers to use social media platforms. After that, we will post the things related to agriculture and tell the truth about the protest site to everyone.”

“We have made this strategy after the recent news about the borders being vacated. Our fight is not only about the farm laws now, we also have to fight against those who are trying to weaken the movement,” he added.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders demanding withdrawal of the three laws from last around 80 days. There have been 11 rounds of talks between the government and farmers’ organisations, but they all have been inconclusive. However, they are ready to hold the discussion again but the date for the next round of talks have yet not been decided.