Fast EV Charging Station by STATIQ Set Up at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a development that envisions accelerating EV uptake and usage in Mangaluru in Karnataka, STATIQ, India’s largest EV charging network, has launched a public fast EV charging station within the confines of the city’s popular Fiza by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru. The launch of this charging station was preceded by the installation of a similar charging station at Lucknow in UP barely a week ago.

Signalling Statiq’s country-wide aggressive expansion drive underway. The charging station is equipped with two DC fast chargers of 60 KW, every single gun that can charge an electric car up to 80% in about 40 minutes only and enables two cars to be charged simultaneously.

Speaking on the occasion, Aakash Deep Tyagi, the founder member & Technical head of Statiq said “The setting up of this fast EV charging station at this vibrant and popular mall in this beautiful coastal town in Karnataka has been nothing short of a delight. This partnership would prove to be promising from a business standpoint in the long run. The mall is known for its lovely ambience offering a range of food, fun, and entertainment options for many local people who would also require instant, easy-to-access and fast-charging services for their EVs. The location of the mall particularly makes the choice very apt for the setting up of this charging station, ”

“We have also noted that Karnataka has been among the leading states witnessing an increase in demand for EVs demonstrating a rapid transition to broader clean and green mobility especially in the post-pandemic period. Mangaluru, the headquarters of the DK district is an upcoming smart city that aims to provide the best of modern amenities for its residents. And Electric mobility is certainly the future of public transport, added Akash Deep.

Also speaking on the occasion, Arvind Shrivastav, Center Director – Fiza by Nexus Mall said “Fiza by Nexus is not only the largest mall in Coastal Karnataka, over the years, it has evolved as one of the most cherished places. As a complete shopping destination hosting over 200 brands, it is thronged by Mangaloreans right through the week and not only at weekends for food, leisure and entertainment. In effect, it has become the heartbeat of the city”

“With the installation of this charging station by Statiq, a known name in the EV charging sector, it will become convenient for EV-using patrons visiting the mall to recharge their EVs instantly, As a company, Statiq offers a commercially viable Franchise Business Model to its franchisees for setting up and operating an EV Charging Station for e-vehicles to meet their daily charging requirements. With the new launches of EVs in India, this will be an opportunity for the investor to be a part of this new age EV Charging business and get a first mover advantage” added Arvind.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations. By the end of the year, Statiq aims to have an approximately 20,000-strong charging network. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason – that it is located on busy routes with extremely extensive footfalls.

Sunil K S, the Senior Manager of Operations at Fiza by Nexus Mall also graced the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...