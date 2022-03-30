Faster, Higher & Stronger! With ‘Shine to Enkindle’ 6000 SAC Students take part in Annual Sports Day March Past

Faster, Higher & Stronger! With ‘Shine to Enkindle’ 6000 St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru Students take part in Annual Sports Day March Past

Mangaluru: It is said, “Talent Wins Games, but TeamWork and Intelligence Wins Championships”, and in that spirit 6000 plus students of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) – Mangaluru, all attired in T-shirts/polo shirts with different logos, and carrying placards with various awareness messages on issues that haunt the society, participated in the March Past to mark the 142nd Annual Sports Day, which was held on the St Aloysius Centenary Ground on Wednesday,30 March 2022 at 9 am.. The Management, staff, teachers and students gathered with great ardour and enthusiasm to witness the Annual Sports Event, under the early morning scorching heat.

The students splendidly marched with pride and elegance in their colorful shirts to mark the opening ceremony led by the students council representatives, where the chief guest Donett D’souza- Director, Department of Physical Education of St Aloysius College received the salute, along with guest of honors- Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Dr Dennis Fernandes- Director of Arupe Block (acting principal in the absence of Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ ) ; Dr John D’silva -Director, Xavier Block; Dr Narayana Bhat-HoD of Physics Dept, and coordinator of the event; Lawrence Pinto- Dept of Physics; Dr Mahalinga Bhat- Hod of Kannada Dept and Assistant Coordinator of the event; Dr Prakash Kamath-Dean of Physical Sciences, Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar, and Arun D’souza- Manager of the sports meet.

A spectacular and well synchronized march-past shook the ground. The march past by nearly 80 teams of nearly 6000 students carried placards of various themes such as Human Rights, Save Environment, Save Tiger, Stop Drugs; Climate Change, Forest Fire, Say No to Plastic, Animal Rights, and many more. The event began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings rendered by the college choir, followed by a welcome address by Fr Denis Fernandes, where he said, “Legendary American Basketball player and Head Coach John Wooden had said that Sports do not build character, they reveal it. This 142nd Sports meet is unique because it is being held on a renovated centenary grounds to exhibit our sports talents. The march past exhibited great valor and discipline. May this sports day reveal your character as said by John Wooden”

Inauguration and the flag hoisting was done by the chief guest, along with other dignitaries on the dais. Following the arrival of the Sports Torch carried by the athletes of the College, and the torch that signified the spirit of true sportsmanship, enthusiasm, peace and friendship was lit by the sports team leader. After the unveiling of the flag, the dignitaries inspected each team. The students then pledged the Oath led by the group leaders of the groups that took part in the march past. The oath was administered to the athletes.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Guest Donnet D’souza, who has been the PD (Dept of Physical Education) for the last35 years at St Aloysius College articulated that one needs to aim high in order to achieve much. “As an Alumnus of this prestigious institution I feel privileged and blessed to be among you all, and feel proud to serve in this institution for over three decades. Feels like this is my second home, where I had studied from primary until completed my graduation. All of us possess at least one talent within us which is to be endured. Small changes in habits can lead to lasting, permanent change, so think “tiny steps” when incorporating exercise into your life”

He further said, “This college has produced many star athletes, and you should all follow in their footsteps. Sports teaches discipline, competitiveness, and setting up goals. Sometimes, our parents do not encourage us to be part of any sports. Do not involve yourself into online games as it steals your own time that you have to keep for your academics. I really appreciate the eminence and splendour of this sports event, and the commitment and dedication shown by the management and teachers in promoting the interest of sports among the energetic youth. Today’s sports youngsters are future sportsmen/women of the country. Even though I feel sad that I will be retiring soon, I will always cherish the good times that I had at my alma mater as a student and teacher. Long live St Aloysius College”.

Addressing the gathering, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “It was one of the most interesting and impressive March Past that I have ever witnessed, and compliments to all the students, who marched carrying placards with very informative messages. Sports begins with Determination, Desire and Dedication- and I believe that you have all three three qualities. By organizing Sports day, we encourage our youth to be the future sportsmen of the district, state or nation. At St Aloysius Institutions we are doing our best that apart from academics, we will also inculcate co-curricular activities, including sports in our students. Sports serve society by providing vivid examples of excellence. The principle is competing against yourself. It’s about self-improvement, about being better than you were the day before. Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better. Win If You Can, Lose If You Must, But NEVER QUIT!” .

The function was well compered in four different languages-English Konkani, Kannada and Tulu by various talented comperes of the College. The main compere was Ms Mishal D’souza. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Narayana Bhat, the sports coordinator. On the occasion Fr Melwin Pinto SJ the Rector also inaugurated the various Food Stalls set up by the Students consisting of homemade traditional delicacies. Yummy and Bon Appetit! Also on the occasion felicitations were given to four faculties of St Aloysius College who will be retiring after over three decades of service- they were Donette D’souza (Director-Dept of Physical Education-35 years); Dr John D’silva ( Dept of Mathematics,35 years); Prof Lawrence Pinto ( Dept of Physics 35 years), and Dr Prakash Kamath ( Dept of Physics-37 years) The management and teachers did one heckuva great job in conducting the fabulous inaugural event successfully. Kudos to all for a job well done! The closing ceremony of the Sports Day was held on the same day at 4 pm. with Dr John D’silva as Chief guest, joined by Rector and others.

In conclusion, Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. Do you know what the favorite part of the sport is? The opportunity to participate. Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. And for that matter, St Aloysius College had taken keen interest in making the students participate in this Sports event. Credit should go to the management, teachers and staff of the School for making their 142nd Annual Sports Day successful.