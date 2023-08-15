Father Commits Suicide in 32 Days of Son’s Death

Mangaluru: The body of a man was found at Ullal Beach on August 14. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh (32), from Kumble.

According to the police, the body of Lokesh, a mason from Kumble, was found at Ullal Beach on August 14. Lokesh’s son Rajesh (26), was missing since July 10 and his body was found on July 12 at the Netravati River banks. After his son’s death, Lokesh was depressed.

On August 13, at 9 am, Lokesh sent a WhatsApp message to his family members and neighbours saying, “I will go to Someshwar and jump into the Sea. My body will be found in Ullal. I will not take my mobile along with me. I will keep the mobile at home”. As soon as they received the message, they started to call Lokesh but he did not receive their calls.

Those who had received the WhatsApp message immediately informed the Ullal police. On August 14 at 11 am, Lokesh’s body was found at Ullal.

The body was sent to Derlakatte Private Hospital for post-mortem. Lokesh was under depression after his son Rajesh committed suicide by jumping into the Netravati River.

A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station.

