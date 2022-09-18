Father Files Case against Madrasa Teacher for Assaulting His Son

Mangaluru: According to Ullal Police Station, as per a complaint filed by 42-year-old Mohammed, hailing from Derikatte in Harekala village of Ullal has alleged that his 11-year-old son Hafeel Ahmed was assaulted by Ustad Yahya Faizi, a teacher at Masjid Huda Derikatte Al Hudha Madrasa.

After he had filed a case at Ullal police station, the accused teacher Ustad Yahya Faizi was arrested.

Accused teacher Ustad Yahya Faizi

The Ulall police have booked cases under IPC section 324 and Juvenile Justice Act section 75, and further investigation is on.

