Father Muller Charitable Institutions Celebrate International Yoga Day 2023

Mangaluru: The International Day of Yoga celebrated on the 21st of June from its inception in 2015 was observed by the Father Muller Charitable Institutions and its educational units on the 21st of June 2023, from 3:30 pm onwards in the Father Muller Indoor Stadium. The word Yoga is a Sanskrit word which means ‘to bind to align to hold’ and was first proposed by the current Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Damodardas Modi during his speech at the UNGA, on 27 September 2014.

21 June is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere (shortest in the southern hemisphere), having special significance in many parts of the world and in belief is when the Adi Yogi (Shiva) is said to have begun imparting the knowledge of yoga to the rest of mankind on this day.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions Educational Units, the Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCAHS), Father Muller College of Nursing(FMCON), Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSON) and the Father Muller College (FMC) Speech and Hearing, Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay (FMNCT) with its National Service Scheme (NSS) Volunteers participated in the event in a grand manner.

Dr Shiji PJ, Prof and Head Community Nursing FMSON welcomed the guest and elaborated on the importance of the day. She said, Yoga in everyday life is one of the healthiest practice people can make and also quoted the Bhagavad Gita “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self”.

Fr Richard A Coelho, Director, FMCI, in his presidential address, reminded the gathering of the importance of yogic science in spirituality. He quoted saying ‘The one who knows how to speak, avoids quarrel; likewise, the one who knows how to eat avoids illness; attaining wellness. Yoga practised from Vedic times was systematically practised from 1800 in an organized manner and was spreading around the world in its various forms. It has been a great contribution to the world, creating health awareness and tranquillity of body and mind. He stressed 3 points that a Yoga practitioner attains namely Sufficient physical strength, Sound mental intellect and willpower and Serenity or wholeness of Soul.

The workshop on Yoga was conducted in the fully air-conditioned Father Muller Indoor Stadium with more than 700 participants. Demonstrations and performances of a series of Yog-Asanas were performed by Assoc. Professor, Dr Usha, from the Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing). Ms Pearl, an intern at FMC compered the event. Members of the Management Committee of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions were present. Many of the Faculty of the various units of FMCI performed and participated.

