Father Muller Charitable Institutions disburse Scholarships to 51 students

Mangaluru: In an impetus to create more professionals in the healthcare field, the Father Muller Charitable Institutions have instituted the Scholarship Programme to help socio-economically weaker students to dream big and be a part of the healthcare sector.

The Management Committee of FMCI headed by the Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho committed to bringing in an action plan to help the economically poor but meritorious students into health care education had borne fruit with the second-ever scholarships. What was once freeship or fee concession for poor students has been enhanced into a scholarship with the difference of “making professional of all”. The scholarships were provided to all deserving and selected students from the entire sister concerns of FMCI on 11 March 2023.

Director FMCI in his address focused on the main reason behind the scholarship. Recognize meritorious students, identify socioeconomically poor deserving students (in line with the charitable nature of the institution), help in reducing the financial burden of professional courses on the student and their guardians and impetus for other socio-economically poorer students to dream big and enter professional homoeopathic/medical/allied health/nursing/paramedical courses

This year 51 students were given these instituted scholarships, which were given by the Director FMCI and chief guest Mr Stany Lobo, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh ®. Fr Sylvester Lobo Administrator FMHT welcomed the gathering and provided a bio-sketch of the chief guest.

Mr Stany spoke of the generosity towards the patients that the hospital gives and that his mere plea to the Director or Administrators of the Hospital is duly heard. Thus the nature of generosity of the Institutions which is not externally funded is to give and here today as scholarships. Though the generosity provided may be little to our eyes the overall people benefitted is to be embraced. The institutions pay taxes and help in service of the financially poor and now you too have received its generosity which has to be treasured. Notable here is that the Institution with its Director also gives impetus for excellence in academics. He gave a pointer to the students to beware of habit-forming substances of abuse, especially drugs that are given in the guise of chocolates by unknown persons who befriend for ulterior motives. His advice to parents was to be in constant touch with their children and be open to them so that the family is bonded and malicious thorns don’t creep in.

In his Presidential remark, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho asked the students to focus on studying better and helping others rise in education when the time comes. It’s the parents’ sacrifice that has brought their wards into professional education in our institutions. Self-centeredness and self-loathing are to be shunned. What we have given you might be just a drop of water, but this makes a stream through which many may wade through. Being grateful is a sign of happiness and thus you too should contribute when possible to help others. Dedication, determination and discipline are the keys to making your dream come true. Be passionate and empowered professionals. He narrated an incident of Mother Teresa where she had helped a poor woman whose family was starving with a few grains of rice. To her surprise, she saw the woman she had helped go to her neighbour’s house and share the little that was given. Even though being in dire straits the woman still had the empathy to share the little. Thus he emboldened the students not to be dejected by their poor financial background but to climb in stride the ladder of success and be givers.

What the right hand gives the left should not know; the institution just wanted to make know that there is an opportunity to pursue a dream at FATHER MULLER, a place where EXCELLENCE AND QUALITY are never shy. Healthcare professionals have many subjects and years of studies, and added to it is the amounting financial burden on the family. Seeing this as an opportunity and the yearning of students to be self-reliant and healthcare workers, FMCI instituted the programme and has helped over 51 students pursuing studies in the institution in 2022 and is continuing to do so this year too. Over Rs 50 lakhs worth of scholarships and fee concessions were given to the students of these sister colleges.

Fr Ajith Menezes Admin FMMC and Fr Roshan Crasta Admin FMHMCH were present on the dais. The management committee members, Parents and students participated in the programme. The compeering of the event, was done by Dr Crysle Saldanha and Ms Ciana Rodrigues proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Ida Sequeira Office Superintendent and Ms Jennifer, Secretary to the Dean FMMC read the names of the awardees.

