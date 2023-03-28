Father Muller Charitable Institutions to have Three Convocations/ Graduation Ceremonies

Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru to have 3 Convocations/Graduation Ceremonies, namely of Father Muller Medical College and Father Muller College of Allied Sciences on 31 March 2023 & of Father Muller School & College of Nursing on 1 April 2023

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- the Dean of Father Muller Medical College said, ” The Graduation ceremony of the Father Muller Medical College will be ceremoniously celebrated on 31 March 2023 at 2;30 pm in the Father Muller Convention Centre, Father Muller Kankanady Campus The Chief Guest for the ceremony will be the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Dr M K Ramesh. The Guest of Honour will be Datuk Dr Heric Corray, Chief Operating Officer – Sabah Healthcare, Malaysia Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru and President of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions will be presiding over the ceremony”

Dr Sylvan further said, ” Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI will be welcoming the guest and providing the bio sketch of the guest. (Myself) Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, Dean FMMC will be leading the Father Muller Medical College along with Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC & FMCOAHS Dr Uday Kumar, the Medical Superintendent of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital will be also on the dais. The Number of MBBS Graduates is 157; The Number of MD/MS Graduates are:73 M.Ch (Urology) 01; The Graduates of the Physiotherapy Department will be also present; Bachelor of Physiotherapy 40 and Master of Physiotherapy 09; They are also under the Father Muller Medical College and its Dean and Administrator”

” The grandaunts of the Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) too will also be part of the graduation ceremony led by their Principal Professor. Akhilesh P.M. Graduates of the Bachelor’s in Speech and Hearing programme are 32 in number. Graduates of the Masters in Audiology 12; Graduates of the Masters in Speech-Language Pathology 12; Total from Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing 56. There are 5 university ranks under Mangalore University that will also be honoured on the day. A thanksgiving mass will be held on 31 March for all the Graduates at 7:30 am in St Joseph Chapel, to thank and honour the Almighty for the gift of the profession to be adorned and the strength given to complete the academic programme. The Mass will be celebrated by the Priest of the Management with the main celebrant being Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha” added Dr Sylvan D’souza.

FATHER MULLER COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES GRADUATION CEREMONY :

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hilda D’souza- the Principal of FMCOAHS said, ” The Graduation ceremony of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences will be ceremoniously celebrated on 31 March 2023 at 2;30 pm in the Father Muller Convention Centre, Father Muller Kankanady Campus along with the medical college and Father Muller College. The Chief Guest for the ceremony will be the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Dr M K Ramesh. The Guest of Honour will be Datuk DrHericCorray, Chief Operating Officer – Sabah Healthcare, Malaysia. Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions will be presiding over the ceremony”.

Dr Hilda further said, ” Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI will be welcoming the guest and providing the bio sketch of the guest. (Myself) Dr Hilda D’Souza will lead the procession along with the delegates. Graduates to receive their certificates are M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 08; Masters in Hospital Administration 21; B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 28; B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology 20; B.Sc. Radiotherapy 02; B.Sc. Anaesthesia Technology 12; B.Sc. Operation Theatre Tech. 03; B.Sc. Renal Dialysis Tech. 05-Total of: 100 grandaunts”.

” It should be noted that the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences Is the largest educational unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions having an array of allied health courses with job-oriented training and skill enhancement. We will be providing newer courses in the next academic year on approval by RGUHS making the options for our Mangalorean to enter into the healthcare profession which is growing at an exponential pace with strong academic and clinical records” added Dr Hilda D’souza.

BLESSING AND INAUGURAL OF THE CENTRAL LABORATORY OF FMMCH

Blessing and Inaugural of the Central Laboratory on 31 March at 8:30 am by Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The New Infrastructure will include – Better machines and aesthetics; a Comfortable work atmosphere; Teacher and student-friendly; Completely Air-conditioned; Advanced technology; Near Zero error margin; NABL Accredited; Automated track system; Pneumatic Chute with over 56 stations

FATHER MULLER SCHOOL AND COLLEGE OF NURSING GRADUATION CEREMONY :

Also speaking on the occasion, Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal of Father Muller School and College of Nursing said, ” Father Muller School & College of Nursing, units of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will be celebrating the graduation ceremony on Saturday, 1st April 2023 for the outgoing batches of GNM, B.Sc, PB B.Sc and M.Sc Nursing in the Father Muller Convention Centre, Father Muller Kankanady Campus. Keeping with the tradition of Thanking God the students will be celebrating their thanksgiving mass on 31 March along with the other educational units of FMCI in St Joseph Chapel by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions”.

” The reason is the occupancy of the Graduates with their parents and the ease and ceremonial nature of this event. The graduation procession will be led by the college band wearing their band uniform, playing percussion and wind instruments scheduled at 2.30 pm from the indoor stadium. The Heads of various departments and Professors will accompany the college band into the venue. Graduates will be greeted by teachers, students and parents. The welcome address will be delivered by the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. The college and school will be presented by (Myself) Principal Rev. Sr Jacintha D Souza” added sr Jacintha.

She further said, ” The most significant event of receiving awards and certificates by the graduands from the Chief Guest Prof. (Mr) Prasanna Kumar O, Nurse Registrar, Karnataka State Nursing Council, Bengaluru and the Guest of Honour Prof. (Dr) Roy K George, National President of Trained Nursing Association of India. Ms Sneha Mayola Noronha will be speaking on behalf of the graduates The Guest of Honour will be Prof Dr Roy K George, National President Trained Nurses Association of India. Rev. Msgr Maxim L Noronha Vicar General, Diocese of Mangaluru and Vice President of FMCI will preside over the ceremony. 169 graduates will receive their certificate and honour, of which are GNM: 37; B.Sc: 99; PB B.Sc: 26; M.Sc. Seven university ranks were received by us” University ranks: 26

