Father Muller Charitable Institutions to host the BIGGEST & GLAMOROUS Graduation Ceremony

Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru to host the BIGGEST & GLAMOROUS Graduation Ceremony on 2 April 2022 at Father Muller Convention Centre, where 615 students from- Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; Father Muller College of Nursing; Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing; and Father Muller School of Nursing, will be receiving their honors

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Conference Hall, Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru said, ” “The world’s big things only can be done by paying attention to their humble beginnings”. As we are preparing for the Graduation Ceremony which will be held on 2nd of April at 10.00 am at the Father Muller Convention Centre, we remember our Founder Fr Augustus Muller, SJ by paying a tribute of respect and honor. For the last two years, due to the pandemic, we could not organize the Graduation Ceremony in a big way. Now, this year as you all know, we are organizing this in a grand manner”

Fr Coelho further said, “The Chief Guest of the function will be Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice Chancellor of GITAM University of Medical Sciences, Vizag and Former Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhuvaneshwar. Hon’ble Justice John Michael D’Cunha, Former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka will be the Guest of Honour. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese, President- Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside. Around two and half thousand people consisting of graduates, post graduates, staff, parents, and guests will be witnessing these celebrations. We have 615 graduates from various Education Units of FMCI who will be graduating during the Ceremony”

“These 615 graduands are keen to serve the society and we are proud of them. Since the starting of the educational institutions, we have never compromised with the quality, ethics and ethical practices. That is why we are proud of these graduands who are at the threshold of serving society in their respective profession. The qualities that are instilled in their hearts and minds will always stand for them in their future endeavours. They are our true ambassadors hereafter, continuing the mission of Heal and Comfort, thus continuing the legacy of Fr Muller. Father Muller Charitable Institutions is in its 142nd year of fruitful service to humanity in the area of Healthcare” added Fr Coelho.

In conclusion, Fr Richard Coelho said, “The noble cause of serving the sick, the poor and the needy with an emphasis on ‘service with the human touch’ began in a humble way under a banyan tree. Over the years this banyan tree has grown with changing times into a gigantic canopy spreading its copious branches far and wide. With a rich and enviable history behind, Father Muller’s has emerged as an Institution for excellence in the field of healthcare services and health education. Now Students from all over the world seek admission to various courses offered at Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Walking in the footsteps of our noble founder Fr Augustus Muller, driven by the mantra of “Heal and Comfort”, we continue to serve the suffering humanity with love and compassion”.

Apart from the Press conference was chaired by the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, others present were Rev. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator FMMCH; Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC; Rev. Fr Vincent Sylvester Administrator FMHT; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais-Assistant administrator-FMMCH; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira-Asst Administrator-FMMCH; Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo-Administrator, Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC; Dr Urban J A D’souza- Dean, FMCOAHS; Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, FMCON; Sr Nancy Mathias- Principal, FMSON ; Prof Akhilesh P M- Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing), among others. Press conference was organized by Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI.

NO. OF GRADUATES TOTAL :

M.B.B.S. 147;

P.G. Degree/Diploma 82

PhD 1 4 M.Ch (Urology) 1 FMMC TOTAL 231

Master of Physiotherapy 8

Bachelor of Physiotherapy 41

M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 11

Masters in Hospital Administration 23

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 31

B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology 24

B.Sc. Radiotherapy 07 FMCOAHS TOTAL 145

BASLP – FMCOSH 32

B.Sc. Nursing 93

P B B.Sc. Nursing 51

M.Sc. Nursing 9

FMCON TOTAL 153

GNM – FMSON 54

Total 615