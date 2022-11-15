Father Muller College Holds Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament



Mangaluru: The Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament (Men & Women) 2022-23 (Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for Men) being organized by the Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) was inaugurated at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium on 14 Nov 22. The rolling trophy for the men’s championship is the Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for which over 35 teams of men will be vying, while 20 teams of women players will game for a winner’s trophy which estimates 450 to 500 students taking part in the tournament. The tournament is scheduled for two days, November 14th and 15th, 2022 at Father Muller Indoor Stadium, Kankanady, Mangalore.

The chief guest for the tournament Dr Kishore Kumar C K Registrar, Mangalore University, heaped loads of praises for the Institution wherein he said, he was happy to see the institution putting in funds, and manpower and providing the best in the class arena for the badminton tournament. The Indoor stadium is a boon for people living around and he himself being a shuttler at Father Muller sees a lot of enthusiastic elderly come for playing in the morning and evening batch. His advice to the participants was to keep playing throughout their lives especially badminton to keep themselves agile and fit. He concluded his address by thanking once again the management of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions for extending all the help with the tournament.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI who presided over, in his address, said that sports help to keep the body and also the mind at optimum. The opportunity to serve the student community at hand, to better their academic or sports acumen has always been accepted with joy by the institutions This stems from the fact that a country with disciplined and striving individuals will be glory to their loved ones and the nation. He called on the students to be part of the badminton/volleyball/ basketball/ gymnasium fraternity at Father Muller. The stadium is itself dedicated to the nation as many districts, State and national events have taken place with the assistance of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

Prof Akhilesh PM, Principal of the Father Muller College welcomed the gathering. Physical Education Instructor FMC Chandrashekar SN delivered the vote of thanks. Fr Ajith Menezes, Admin FMMC; Fr Nelson Pais and Fr Jeevan Sequiera, Asst Admin FMMCH; Dr Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research; Cynthia Santhmayor, Vice principal FMC, Dr Shreyank P Swamy, Sports Coordinator FMC along with the faculty, staff and participants in the audience.

The closing ceremony of the event is scheduled for November 15th, 2022 soon after the finals. Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Director, Dept of Physical Education, Mangalore University will be the chief guest. The program will be presided over by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI.

The tournament is organized under the chairmanship of Prof Akhilesh P M, Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing), Organizing secretary Dr Shreyank P Swamy, and Physical Education Director, FMCI, Mr Chandrashekhara S N.

The Father Muller Indoor Stadium has a capacity of 10 Badminton synthetic courts under centralized air-conditioning. Many events under the Rajiv Gandhi University, District Police and Administrative events, the State and National level Badminton, Basketball, Karate, and Volleyball tournaments have been conducted.