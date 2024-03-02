Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing holds Walkathon on World Hearing Day 3 March 2024

Mangaluru: Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing), in collaboration with Yenepoya Department of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology YMC, YU; A.J. Institute of Speech and Hearing; Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, and other partners, is proud to announce a series of events in celebration of World Hearing Day on 3rd March 2024.

The highlight of the day will be a Walkathon starting from Father Muller Medical College Hospital front grounds, Kankanady at 7:00 am and concluding at Kadri Park. The Walkathon aims to raise awareness about the importance of ear and hearing care, in line with this year’s theme “Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all,” said Prof Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of Father Muller College.

“We are thrilled to host this Walkathon and various awareness activities to mark World Hearing Day,” said Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. “It is an opportunity to educate the public about hearing health and the services available to them moreover with hearing impairment the understanding and communication is decreased leading to misunderstanding and disputes. An awareness as such is required to help realize that hearing as other senses plays a vital role in everyday living.”

“We are grateful for the support of our partners and the District Health Department of Dakshina Kannada & Mangalore City Corporation in delivering timely services to the underprivileged,” added Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho.

Dr Aju Abraham Vice Principal FMC said in addition to the Walkathon, a Free Hearing Screening Camp will be organized for various communities in and around Mangalore. Furthermore, Father Muller Charitable Institutions will install a sound level meter in the hospital premises to monitor noise levels and minimize the effects of noise pollution.

Prof Swetha Prabhu Principal YU mentioned the various intiatives to be carried out throughout the whole month of march in aid of world hearing day. A month long free hearing screening drive for all and hearing aid sponsored by SASTH will be provided free of charge at the hearing department at Yenepoya Medical College, Derelakatte.

Prof Reshmi Anath Pai Principal AJ Speech and hearing promoted the various activities by her college during the month long drive. She emphasized the importance of creating awareness as the young generation is exposed to louder sounds and with increased noise pollution to the general public.

Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Assistant Administrator FMMCH & FMC requested the public and morning walkers to be part of the walkathon raising awareness and fostering brotherhood.

The Valedictory Ceremony at Kadri Park at 9:00 am will feature Ms Geetha D Kulkarni ACP – Traffic Mangalore City, Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji Registrar Yenepoya University, and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho as the chief guests.

The events are part of a larger initiative to address misconceptions and stigmas surrounding hearing loss. Through awareness-raising activities, including talks, skits, plays, and public pamphlet distribution on hearing health, the organizers aim to educate the public and healthcare providers about the importance of early intervention and care.

The Walkathon is open to all, and police personnel and traffic cops will be present to ensure the safety of participants. Thanks to the Department of Horticulture for their support and valedictory venue of Kadri park for the event.