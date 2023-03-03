Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) Organized ‘World Hearing Day’

WORLD HEARING DAY is a campaign held each year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization (WHO). Activities take place globally and an event is hosted at the World Health Organization on March 3. The campaign’s objectives are to share information and promote actions to prevent hearing loss and improve hearing care. The first event was held in 2007. Before 2016 it was known as International Ear Care Day. Each year, the WHO selects a theme develops educational materials and makes these freely available in several languages. It also coordinates and reports on events around the globe. Individuals and communities involved in hearing care are encouraged to organize activities to raise awareness about the importance of ear and hearing care and encourage them to seek services.

The theme for 2023 and subsequent years is “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality”. Not only will World Hearing Day 2023 highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care, as an essential component of universal health coverage but also provide tools for that integration or expansion of services. Under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO) Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) commenced World Hearing Day by conducting a Free Hearing Screening Camp from 27th February to 4th March for the Mangaluru City Corporation workers at Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru

An inauguration of the World Hearing Day was organized on 3rd March 2023 in Father Muller Medical College Hospital premises. Ms Deepti, KAS, Assistant Executive Engineer Environment at Mangaluru City Corporation was the Chief Guest who felt it an honour to be a part of the day and thanked the students for creating awareness on the issues related to the hearing. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI who presided over emphasized the importance of the sense of hearing from birth to death as it helps in communicating and cohesion. The day event with the collaboration of the Father Muller College ( Speech and Hearing) and the ENT department of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital has borne fruit and we hoped the gathered patients use the concessions provided for the day

The inaugural function commenced with the prayer song by the students of Father Muller College, Department of Speech and Hearing followed by the lamp lighting ceremony by the dignitaries. A skit was presented by the students of the college who portrayed 4 various scenes in everyday life where hearing deficiencies create an imbalance to harmonious living in one’s life

Vice Principal Ms Cynthia Santhmayor welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering and Assistant Professor Mr Deepak N Raj rendered the Vote of Thanks. Ms Sushmitha U J and Ms Raven H Salian were the MCs for the programme. Dignitaries present during the ceremony were Administrator FMMC – Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Asst. Administrators FMMCH – Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Rev. Fr Rohan Michael Dias, Chief of Research- Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Dean, FMMC – Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Medical Superintendent FMMCH – Dr Uday Kumar, Asst. Medical Superintendent FMMCH – Dr Kishan Shetty and Liaison Officer – Dr Kelvin Pais.

