Father Muller holds Annual Biochemistry State-level Quiz Contest ‘Scintilla 2023’

Mangaluru: Scintilla an annual Biochemistry state-level quiz contest was inaugurated on 12 August 2023 in the Decennial Memorial Hall, organized by the Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller Medical College. The 8th edition of the quiz was inaugurated by Dr Ullas Kamath, Dean of Melaka Manipal Medical College & Professor and HOD, Department of Basic Medical Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education while Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over the event.

Dr Ullas in his address was pleased to have been associated with the Institutions as a senior resident in the year 1989 in the Department of Pediatrics. He acknowledged the presence of his teacher in the crowd and felt it was like a homecoming. He emphasized the importance of knowing what is basic or natural than finding the diseased state, to mean knowing the basics of the subject i.e.; biochemistry on the natural process in a human being would make the doctor well equipped to understand any deviation from health. He was happy to see such a huge turnout for the quiz and wished them well.

Fr Richard Coelho in his presidential address, congratulated the students on being interested in acquiring knowledge. Quizzing makes one’s brain alert and has instantaneous assimilation and rapid response. The main aim of oneself is to aspire to be the best in whatever we do, thus should be with others, living in harmony and brotherhood. He was pleased to see many guests that come to Father Muller praise the institutions and thus felt proud that its doctors or alumni have reaped hard and have grown. The quiz edition even though the 8th had to be the 10th edition but only for COVID.

The Department of Biochemistry organized the event under the leadership of Dr Maitreyee DS Prof and Head and the faculty. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator of FMMC and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean of FMMC were present along with Management Committee members, Faculty, Staff and over 160 teams from various medical colleges in the state of Karnataka.

Like this: Like Loading...