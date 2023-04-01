Father Muller Holds Graduation Ceremony of School & College of Nursing

Mangaluru: Father Muller School & College of Nursing, units of Father Muller Charitable Institutions celebrated the graduation ceremony on Saturday, 1st April 2023 for the outgoing batches of 62ND GNM, 32ND B.Sc, 33RD PB B.Sc and 29TH M.Sc Nursing in Father Muller Convention Centre, Father Muller Campus. The flow of the events was as follows Eucharistic celebration was offered on 31/03/2023 at 7.30 am in St Joseph Chapel, Father Muller Campus by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

The celebrations started with the graduation procession accompanied by the dignitaries, Principal, Vice Principal and Administrator. The graduation procession led by the college band wearing their band uniform playing the percussion and wind instrument was the attraction of this unique ceremony that took place at 2.30 pm. The Heads of various departments and Professors were ushered to the accompaniment of the college band into the venue of the function led by the flag bearers. Graduands were greeted by teachers, students and parents.

Welcome speech was delivered by the Director Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. The college and school report was presented by Principal Rev Sr Jacintha D Souza. Further on the list was the most significant event of receiving awards and certificates by the graduands from the Chief Guest Prof. (Mr) Prasanna Kumar O, Nurse Registrar, Karnataka State Nursing Council, Bengaluru and the Guest of Honour Prof. (Dr) Roy K George, National President of Trained Nursing Association of India. It was a moment that really added charm to the atmosphere with a sense of achievement.

Speaking on the occasion a graduate Sneha Mayola Noronha, remembered her stay on the campus and said how the institution has molded her for better growth. She said the efforts of teachers, peer teaching, ample teaching and learning resources, integration of theory and practice, and interprofessional education modalities had helped them to achieve pinnacles.

The Chief Guest on the occasion said to maintain and update skills, be good Nurses and your education (in professional work) begins now. Don’t compromise the values of the Institution and nursing profession. We have to respect ourselves and others to be in the world, having empathy and soundness of knowledge.

The Guest of Honour’s keenness on developing a healthcare institution with the impetus to academics was seen in Father Muller in his decades of teaching. Father Muller stands in the top colleges in India having the best in education and congratulated the parents and students. The increased demand for nurses has created a vacuum in the country probably having a 1:10000 nurse ratio per population. The compassion instilled in the nurses was time and again seen in nurses posted in COVID care or Ebola care. He requested the nurses to diversify themselves and be also part of the Civil Services.

Rev. Msgr Maxim L Noronha Vicar General, Diocese of Mangalore and Vice President of FMCI presided over the program. He said he has felt the care and compassion of the nursing staff during his treatment for COVID. The nurses should be updated in knowledge and be in service to humanity. The management and faculty should be thanked for, as have dedicated themselves to the uplifting of the Institutions. Treating patients and people with respect and dignity involves treating them as valued individuals and thus establishing a patient-care provider relationship. Take your nursing carrier as a vocation rather than a profession and be an example of courage and care.

The overall excellence, as well as graduands who have excelled in academics, were during the occasion. Dr Devina E Rodrigues, Vice Principal delivered the vote of thanks. Fr Ajith B Menezes administrator, of Medical College and Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer were also on the dais. 169 graduates received their certificates and honour.

