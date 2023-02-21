Father Muller holds NDT Workshop for Physiotherapists

Mangaluru: “The capacity to learn is a gift, the ability to learn is a skill and the willingness to learn is a choice.” With this zest and vigour, the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, organised a two-day hands-on workshop on the basics of Neurodevelopmental Treatment (NDT) in Pediatric Physiotherapy on the 21st and 22nd of February 2023. The event began with an inaugural ceremony at the Conference hall in Father Muller Medical College campus graced by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho (Director, FMMCI), the Chief guest and Resource person, Dr Sanjay Parmar (Vice-principal & Professor, SDM College of Physiotherapy), Fr Ajith B. Menezes (Administrator, FMMC), Prof. Cherishma D’Silva Head & Course coordinator, Dept of Physiotherapy, FMMC and the Assistant Administrators, Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Fr Rohan Dias, HODs of various departments and the Advisory Committee members. The event was successfully organised with the organising secretary Prof. Sydney Roshan Rebello and the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Physiotherapy department, FMMC.

The inaugural ceremony began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty with a prayer song sung by the Physiotherapy students. Prof. Cherishma D’Silva delivered the welcome address and introduced the chief guest and resource person. As light signifies the guiding path to knowledge, the dignitaries marked the occasion by lighting the lamp, followed by a brief address by the chief guest and the presidential address by the Director. The inaugural function concluded with the Vote of thanks by the emcee, Ms Cyanna D’Souza and the singing of the Institutional Anthem.

In his address to the gathered, Dr Parmar unequivocally said that the efforts to put in concrete education with ethics is seen in a few colleges and one among them at the top of the list is Father Muller, Department of Physiotherapy. There is a sense of discipline in academics and exemplary soft skill training at the college which he has envied since his student days.

Rev. Fr Richard reciprocated in his address the words of praise by Dr Parmar saying that even though the intake of Physiotherapy may have steadily increased from 40 to 60 in BPT and 10 in MPT the focus primarily lies in quality education and arming the next generation of Physiotherapists with rigour to work hard and be stalwarts and flagbearers in their subject.



The delegates of the workshop included final-year students and interns from the Department of physiotherapy, FMMC. All students showed a keen interest in taking part in this workshop and had a fruitful learning experience. The first day of the NDT workshop included learning about the historical background of NDT, its basis for theoretical foundation and the application of theory to practice. On the second day, students were taught to assess children with neurological impairments based on NDT and a practical demonstration of assessment was undertaken. The practical sessions also included comprehensive training on patient handling, basic techniques of release and the various strategies to improve ABOS and control of the trunk and lower extremities. The techniques were demonstrated by the resource person very skilfully on children for a better learning experience.

The resource person, Dr Sanjay Parmar, has an extensive experience of over 17 Years of administrative, academic and professional management of Physiotherapy and is currently the Professor and Vice Principal of SDM College of Physiotherapy, Dharwad. He completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy from MAHE; Masters from SDM College of Physiotherapy, PhD from Singhania University and Post Doctorate Fellowship from the University of Manitoba, Canada. In addition to his extensive expertise, Dr Sanjay has completed various hands-on workshops and certificate courses such as the NDTA Course in Management and Treatment of Children with Cerebral Palsy, Craniosacral therapy, International aquatic therapy and many more from renowned national and international resource persons. He has also conducted numerous workshops himself and has been sharing his expertise with physiotherapists, and undergraduate and postgraduate students in cities all over the country. The management and staff of Father Muller Medical College are extremely grateful to Dr Sanjay Parmar for accepting their invitation and joining them to share his knowledge and expertise with the students.

