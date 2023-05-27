Father Muller holds ‘SRISHTI’ A Workshop on Ovulation Induction

Mangaluru: The creation of the world or universe resounds in the name Shrishti and thus an apt name for the workshop organized by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Father Muller Medical College and Hospital and the Mangalore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society on 27 May 2023.

The inaugural of the workshop was presided over by the director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, with Chief Guest Dr Pratap Kumar Prof of Reproductive Medicine & Surgery, KMC Manipal and Guest of Honour Dr Supriya Seshadri Consultant Sonologist (Fetal Medicine & Gyn US), Bengaluru.

Dr Pratap Kumar spoke of his experiences and his interest in infertility treatment. He was pleased to be part of the workshop even though it being his birthday. He was proud of the fact that he could help couples with infertility issues, saying that Mangalore’s first testube baby now 24 gives him a promising future. He told the budding doctors to maintain 3 C’s Calmness, Character and Commitment with passion which would fetch them success in the long run.

Fr Richard in his address narrated the theology of life which is God given gift of Life. Though humans have the knowledge they should be cautious and ethical in their approach to IVF. The realm of OBG has expanded and thus ethical approach to any issues should be maintained. He congratulated the department headed by Dr Deepa for any outstanding workshop with so many in the audience.

The workshop Organizing Committee were Dr Deepa Kanagal, Organizing chairperson; Dr Chethana Bolanthakodi, Organizing secretary; Dr Jyotsna Coelho, Treasurer along with the entire OBG department staff and students. Dr Alveera Compeered the inaugural. The members of the Management committee, OBG faculty and Post Graduates from various college were part of the inaugural.

The workshop began at 1 pm and would end at 8 pm with many sessions and deliberations.

