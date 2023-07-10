Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College to host Dr ML Dhawale Memorial Oration…

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Deralakatte, Mangaluru flagged off last year, Dr M L Dhawale Oration and Potentia, an academically rich platform for the budding Homoeopaths and researchers to present their researches, to listen to stalwarts and get enriched.

Likewise, this year also, FMHMC presents the Annual event, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration, as a mark of respect to the Late Dr M L Dhawale, one of the Pioneers, who helped lay the foundation of FMHMC in its infancy.

This year, the event is panning over 3 days commencing on July 11, 2023, starting with the Paper Presentations for the Muller’s Young Researcher Award 2023, for the budding Undergraduate researcher of FMHMC. On July 12, 2023, FMHMC will host POTENTIAL ’23 – Paper and Poster Presentation Competitions for research scholars of various colleges from all over India.

And the finale on July 13, 2023, there will be the Inauguration and blessing of Father Muller Competence Learning Centre followed by the Inauguration of Dr M L Dhawale Oration and prize distributions by the Chief Guest of the day, Dr Prasanna Kumar, Consultant Physician, Dr Prasanna Kumar’s Homoeopathic Clinic followed by a Presentation on Research Protocol by Dr Harleen Kaur, Editor, Indian Journal of Research in Homoeopathy (IJRH).

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI will preside over the programme.

