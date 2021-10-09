Spread the love



















FATHER MULLER HOMOEOPATHIC HEALTH CHECK UP SCHEMES LAUNCHED

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital has launched new “Father Muller Homoeopathic Health Check Up Schemes” on October 9th 2021.

The Health Check Up Schemes facility was inaugurated by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions at 2:30 pm in the Conference Hall. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr E.S.J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Vilma Meera Dsouza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada U.K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH, Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH, Management Committee members and faculty were present for the inaugural programme. The health checkup will be done in the Care & Cure clinic of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Health Check Up schemes consist of – General Health check-up, Comprehensive Health check-up, Women Health check-up and Child Health check-up. Family Package is also available which includes General Health Check-up/ Women Health check-up/ Child Health check-up.

For appointment, call or Whatsapp – 9459456633/ landline- 0824-2203901 from 8:45am- 4:00pm.

For further details, refer the brochure

Like this: Like Loading...