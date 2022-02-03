Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte bags 9 ranks in the Post Graduate – MD (Hom.) examination of RGUHS

Mangaluru: The Postgraduate batch of 2018-19 of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte has successfully bagged overall 9 ranks in various specialities together in the MD(Hom.) examinations held in July 2020 and November 2021 by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director, FMCI in his press release congratulated the ranks holders and appreciated the guidance and dedication of the Principal and faculty members.

Hearty congratulations to the rank holders from the Management, faculty members and students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte.