Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Welcomes New Asst Administrator

Mangaluru: Fr Rohan Michael Dias who has been appointed as the Asst. Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division by the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Most. Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha was welcomed by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions and Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, with a bouquet of flowers on 02.07.2021. A prayer service was conducted to welcome and wish him fruitful ministry at Father Muller Campus, Deralakatte. Rev. Fr J. B. Crasta led the prayer service.

Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of Shirva Parish, Asst. Parish Priests, Principal Dr E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Vice Principal Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Medical Superintendent Dr Girish Navada, Management Committee Members, Faculty and the Parishioners of Shirva Parish were present for the programme.

