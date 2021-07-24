Spread the love



















Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Organizes ‘Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration’

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the 94 th birth anniversary of Late Dr M L Dhawale, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College organized DR M L DHAWALE MEMORIAL ORATION on 24 th July 2021 at 10 a.m in the Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte-Mangaluru.The inaugural programme was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and was graced by Resource person for the day, Dr K M Dhawale, Founder-Trustee, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Trust & Director of Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute, Mumbai virtually.

Also among the dignitaries present on the dais were Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital & Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMCH & FMHPD, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Srinath Rao, Former Principal and Professor, Department of Materia Medica, Dr Shivaprasad K, Former Principal and Professor & HOD, Department of Organon of Medicine and Philosophy and Convener of Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration and Dr Anita Lobo, Professor, Department of Repertory & Coordinator of Research Forum.

The programme began with a prayer song and the gathering was welcomed by the Principal, Dr\ E S J Prabhu Kiran. The dignitaries joined to light the lamp and formally inaugurated the programme. The Director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho garlanded the portrait of Late Dr M L Dhawale. Dr Srinath Rao offered a tribute to the Homoeopathic legend Dr M L Dhawale. He called him a man with a mission who embraced the institution’s motto. He mentored this institution and was responsible for producing professional luminaries and inspired many. Action learning was his philosophy and he used to visit Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital for imparting knowledge through intellectual exercises on tri-coordinate care viz – knowledge care, patient care, learner care. He was a revolutionary personality who brought upon phenomenal results in treatment of leprosy.

Administrator, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta in his message, reminded that the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was officially established on July 14 th 1985 which coincides with the birth anniversary of Late Dr M L Dhawale. Decision to start a Homoeopathic Medical College was taken in 1980 to mark centenary celebration of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Then the Director, late Rev.Fr Peter Noronha approached Dr M L Dhawale, eminent Homoeopath from Mumbai. Under his guidance the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was established in 1985. He took keen interest in the initial phase of the college and introduced standardized clinical methodology and medical care. He announced that a new research initiative short term student research projects guided by the faculty will be inaugurated on this occasion. He said henceforth every year 14 th of July would be marked by Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration and will have a presentation of student research projects initiated by the faculty of the college.

Dr Anita Lobo, Professor, Department of Repertory and Coordinator of Research Forum introduced Short Term Research Project for Students under Research Forum. The research projects taken up by the students under this initiative will be exclusively funded by the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

Dr K M Dhawale, Founder-Trustee, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Trust & Director of Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Institute, Mumbai formally launched the Short Term Research Project for Students virtually. As a sign of commencement, the first project was initiated by Dr Rushali S. Gugaratti, MD part-I Scholar under the guidance of Dr Anita Lobo, Research Forum Coordinator.

The Director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his presidential address, recalled the journey FMHMC went through, from the time of its inception till today as being the magnum opus in the Homoeopathic educational field. He also remembered the great works of his predecessor, Late Rev. Fr Peter Noronha and the former Principals who were guided by Late Dr M L Dhawale laying the foundation for standardized Homoeopathic education. Dr Shivaprasad K, Convener of the programme proposed the vote of thanks. The inauguration programme concluded with the institution anthem.

After the formal inauguration, Dr Shivaprasad K, Moderator for the oration introduced the speaker Dr K M Dhawale and the topic: “Post Covid scenario: Can Homeopathic medical education rise to the occasion?” In his oration, Dr K M Dhawale threw light on the current state of Homoeopathic medical education and the way forward. He stressed on the need to look ahead on the means to adopt a model of competency based medical education that will uphold the functioning of the institutions in fulfilling the health care needs of the country.

The oration concluded with the Q & A session. The teaching faculty attended the programme and the students, alumni and more than 2,000 Homoeopaths from far and wide watched the programme online through YouTube.

