Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Welcomes 25th Batch of Postgraduates

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, welcomed the 25th batch of the M.D(Hom.) course on May 15, 2023. The official inauguration of the 25thBatch of Postgraduates was solemnised by lighting the lamp led by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Chief Guest Dr Syed Sedeeq Ahmed, Principal, Rosy Royal Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Bengaluru, Rev. FrRoshanCrasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr E S J PrabhuKiran, Principal, Dr Girish Navada U.K., Medical Superintendent FMHMCH, Dr M K Kamath, UG/PG Academic Programme Advisor, Dr JyoshnaShivaprasad, PG Academic Incharge and PG student representative.

The gathering was welcomed by Dr ES J PrabhuKiran, Principal, recalling the history of the inception of the PG course in Father Muller, also introduced the Chief guest of the day to the gathering and reminded the new PG batch students to keep up sensitivity and sensibility in their professional duties and their studies.

Fr RoshanCrasta, Administrator shared his message welcoming the Silver Jubilee batch to Father Muller’s family and congratulated the batch for taking up postgraduation too, for further growth in research and professional life and also reminded students to take up patient care seriously by being available in the hospital.

Chief Guest, Dr Syed Sedeeq Ahmedshared that how the Homoeopathic system has changed which requires all to be dedicated and extraordinary, and encouraged students to take up most research studies on drug proving in the modern-day scenario and lifestyle, giving more importance to the holistic view of healthcare from Mental health, nutrition etc., Urged students to maintain record and investigations of patients, and to go for the publication of work.

As a token of respect, a memento was presented to the Chief Guest by the Director. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, welcomed the new postgraduate batch to Father Muller, recalled the changing scenarios in the medical field, the requirements of more doctors and medical staff for the service of the sufferers, and reminded the prerequisites a good doctor should possess being- communication, principles, ethics and skills with proper and dedicated hard work.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr JyoshnaShivaprasad. The program concluded with the institution anthem and was compered by Dr Shivani Singh, M.DScholar.

Like this: Like Loading...