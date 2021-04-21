Spread the love



















Father Muller Hospital Doctors Go All Out to Save a Man’s LIMB

Mangaluru: A 40-year-old male patient named Abdul Azeez hailing from Aavalapadoor, Bantwal was brought to the Father Muller Medical College Hospital with an alleged history of a road traffic accident on 19 April 2021 at 12:30 am near Kundapur. He had sustained severe degloving injury of heel; back of the right foot and injury to hip bone.

The crushed and badly injured foot was successfully managed by the plastic surgery team of Father Muller’s headed by Dr Aravind Rao, and Dr Harshit, ortho registrar and Dr Shivraj, surgery registrar. The patient underwent multiple surgeries including debridement skin grafting and free tissue transfer. The patient recovered well after surgeries and was discharged. Currently, on physiotherapy and recuperation, he has shown excellent healing.



Left-right sitting: Dr Calvin Christopher Fernandes, Dr Arvind Rao, Dr Prashanth Adiga; Left-right standing: Dr Harshith Gopinath, Dr Alfred Lobo

The patient was managed by a team of plastic surgeons (Dr Aravind Rao, Dr Harshith, Dr Shivaraj), urologist (Dr Prashanth Adiga, Dr Anuj) and orthopedicians (Dr Alfred, Dr Calvin). Such and many other complicated surgeries are handled on a daily basis by experts at Father Muller’s with the mission of “Heal and Comfort”. With the newly renovated outpatient departments, casualty and of recent the Health Checkup lounge, the hospital has seen an increase in patient volume. The public coming in for the COVID-19 vaccine have appreciated the service of the hospital and the prompt treatment they provide.