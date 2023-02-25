Father Muller Hospital Kankanady to organize ‘World Hearing Day’ with Camp from 27 Feb-4 Mar

Father Muller Hospital Kankanady to organize ‘ World Hearing Day’ with a FREE Hearing and Screening Camp from 27 February till 4 March with the theme “Ear and Hearing Care for all! Let’s make it a Reality”.

Mangaluru: WORLD HEARING DAY is a campaign held each year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization (WHO). Activities take place across the globe and an event is hosted at the World Health Organization on March 3. The campaign’s objectives are to share information and promote actions towards the prevention of hearing loss and improved hearing care. The first event was held in 2007. Before 2016 it was known as International Ear Care Day. Each year, the WHO selects a theme develops educational materials and makes these freely available in several languages. It also coordinates and reports on events around the globe. Individuals and communities involved in hearing care are encouraged to organize activities to raise awareness about the importance of ear and hearing care and encourage them to seek services.



The theme for 2023 and subsequent years is “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality”. Not only will World Hearing Day 2023 highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care, as an essential component of universal health coverage but also provide tools for that integration or expansion of services. A new training manual “Primary ear and hearing care training manual for health workers and general practitioners” is scheduled for release on 3 March 2023, and it will be accompanied by a trainer’s handbook and other community resources.

Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Cynthia Santhmayor, the Vice Principal of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing said ” The World Health Organization celebrates “World Hearing Day” on March 3rd every year. This year the theme of World Hearing Day is “Ear and Hearing Care for All!” Under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO) Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) is celebrating World Hearing Day by conducting a Free Hearing Screening Camp from 27th February to 4th March for the Mangaluru City Corporation workers at Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady”.

” A speculative figure of nearly 1000 corporation workers is expected to turn up for this week-long camp. Along with Free Hearing Screening, the hospital will provide free ENT checks and will be coordinating with ADIP Scheme for the distribution of Free Hearing Aids to those who deserve them. A detailed Audiological Evaluation will be conducted for those who fail the screening program. In his message, the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho said that as an institution we are committed to giving quality care to all, especially to the under-privileged. The District Health Department of Dakshina Kannada and Mangalore City Corporation have joined hands with Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) to deliver timely services to the needy ” added Ms Santhmayor.

Deepak raj, the Coordinator of the World Hearing Day Programme was also seated on the dais during the press meet.

