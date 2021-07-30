Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay Achieves a ‘MAJOR MILESTONE’ getting NABH Accreditation

Spread the love



















Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay Achieves a ‘MAJOR MILESTONE’ getting National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health Care Providers (NABH) Accreditation. The Certification shall be effective from 3 March 2021 to 2 March 2023 subject to continued compliance of NABH. The Certification would be governed as per the Standard Accreditation Agreement between NABH -OCI and Healthcare Organization. Congratulations to you and all for achieving this distinction”. Thus FMH-Thumbay adds yet another Feather to its Cap with this achievement- Kudos!

Mangaluru: Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay (FMHT)has been catering to the healthcare needs of the rural population of Bantwal over the last eight years. Over the years it has seen a tremendous growth in the hospital, both in terms of infrastructure and manpower, from a basic setup to a multispecialty and multidisciplinary unit with state of the art facilities. It is said that “An Excellence without effort is as futile as a progress without preparation”. It has been due to the constant effort to work for the growth of the hospital by the health care fraternity and other staff, that today FMHT has achieved its FIRST stepping stone, where it has received the pre-entry level NABH accreditation and hence a simple ceremony was held on Friday, 30 July, due to the pandemic protocols, for the handing over of NABH certification and also for the release of the Hospital Annual Magazine ‘Muller @ Thumbay’.

Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay- a 150 bedded multispeciality hospital is a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institution Kankanady Mangaluru renders remarkable preventive and promotive health care at the door steps of the community with the vision “Heal & Comfort”, the suffering humanity with compassion and respect.It was taken over from B. A Group on 1 May 2013. It has grown from a simple general health care to a multispeciality hospital with state of the art facilities.

The Hospital Vision is to heal and comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect, and to be recognized as a global leader in medical education and research, and the Mission is-To be progressive in providing holistic health care services to all; To ensure global standards in medical education; and To create and foster centre of excellence for medical research. During the pandemic the doctors and staff of FMH-Thumbay have played a vital role as Covid-19 Warriors to combat the virus, and for their tireless work to halt the spread of Covid-19 global pandemic, the the CEO of NABH Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar has saluted the entire medical fraternity and frontline health workers .

The ceremony was graced by Most Rev Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop Mangalore Diocese, and President of Father Muller Charitable Institute, in the presence of Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- The Administrator of FMHT; Dr Kiran Shetty, the Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumbay on the dais. Other guests of honor who graced the occasion were- Fr. Rudolph D`sa, Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, Administrator Father Muller Homeopathic Medical college Hospital (FMHMC), Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research, Father Muller Medical college, Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, Dean Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Fr Valerian D’souza- Parish Priest of Modankap Church; Fr John Vas-Chaplain of FMHT; Dr Udaya Kumar S- Medical Superintendent-FMMCH; Dr Prabhu Kiran- Principal of FMHMC; Dr Wilma D’souza- Vice Principal of FMHMC; Department heads and incharges, among others.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by Ms Sonal Fernandes (Quality Assistant) and team, followed by a welcome address by Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator of FMHT, where he mentioned that “NABH Certification is recognition by the Quality Council of India for the quality care and patient safety”. Dr Kiran Shetty0the MS of FMHT briefed about NABH and FMHT, (Watch his speech in the video below) . Speaking on the occasion Fr Richard Coelho-Director of FMCI, he began by congratulating the entire team of FMHT for achieving the NABH status. He gave a brief introduction regarding the need for NABH and Quality Care to the patients. He concluded by thanking Administrators, Medical Superintendents, all committee chairpersons and members, doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and supportive staff and especially the housekeeping staff who have taken one step further in attending all the training programmes and following all the necessary protocols and achieving the success.

In his presidential address, Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha appreciated the hard work of FMHT staff behind the success of the achievement of receiving entry level NABH Accreditation. He also mentioned about the work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and regarding initiating vaccination drives for the rural population of Bantwal. He concluded by thanking the Director, all administrators, Chief of Research and Dean of FMCI for the continued work. Memetoes were presented to the Bishop and FMCI Director. It goes without saying that “team work is the key behind any success.”. 13 committees were formed for the purpose of NABH and the contribution of every team member was essential for the success of this achievement. Therefore the committee chairpersons, the Administrators, Chief of Research and the Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, who have been a constant support throughout our NABH journey were honoured by the Bishop.

Mrs. Nisha, Nursing supervisor at FMHT introduced the committee chairpersons. The programme was compered by Dr Deekshith Shetty-Senior Resident Dept of ENT, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Sarita Lobo-Associate Professor-Dept of Ophthalmology. Speaking to Team Mangalorean after the programme Dr Kiran Shetty said, “Receiving this NABH accreditation is a great achievement for our hospital. We are indeed happy to face the new challenges and in our efforts to improve the facility in this institution, we are looking forward to continuous support and constant constructive criticism from every nook and corner. We hope that the present management under the direction of Fr Richard Coelho will be in the process of taking this Great Medical Institution to Greater Heights, following in the footsteps of the Founder Father Augustus Muller”.

About National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health Care Providers (NABH) :

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health Care Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programmes for health care organizations. The board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of the health industry. The board, while being supported by all stakeholders including industry, consumers, and government, have full functional autonomy in its operation. NABH is committed to support improvement of quality of healthcare service in our country for all strata of the population through various methodologies and tools to supplement the efforts of the providers of healthcare service and the requirements of the system at various levels.

NABH therefore intends to be a robust, accessible and competent organization to complement the health care system to improve its efficiency and the predictability of healthcare outcomes. The Vision of NABH is to be an apex national healthcare accreditation and quality improvement body, functioning at par with global benchmarks. And its Mission is to operate accreditation and allied programs in collaboration with stakeholders focusing on patient safety and quality of healthcare based upon. NABH ‘s Values are- Credibility: Provide credible and value addition services; Responsiveness: Willingness to listen and continuously improving service; Transparency: Openness in communication and freedom of information to its stakeholders; and Innovation: Incorporating change, creativity, continuous learning and new ideas to improve the services being provided

Scope of NABH /Objectives are- Accreditation of healthcare facilities; Quality promotion: initiatives like Nursing Excellence, Laboratory certification programs (not limited to these); IEC activities: public lecture, advertisement, workshops/ seminars; Education and Training for Quality & Patient Safety; and Recognition: Endorsement of various healthcare quality courses/ workshops.

And now FMH-Thumbay getting the accreditation of NABH is indeed an added feather to its cap, and it is all set to get much recognition in this rural area of Thumbay and nearby vicinity, thereby serving the patients in those areas. It should be noted that Father Muller Hospital-Mangaluru was the first institution in the state to achieve the accreditation of NABH and probably one of the very few in the country. Father Muller Charitable Institution with a history of nearly 140 years having the motto ‘Heal and Comfort’, from the inception days of only service oriented set up, has gradually transitioned into the academic field. And this baby of Father Muller Hospital-Mangaluru has reached greater heights in such a small span of existence and now achieving the accreditation of NABH is great news and a success story.

For more details contact :

Father Muller Hospital- Thumbay

Bantwal –574143

Ph No: 08255-232555,234853,234854

Email : fmhthumbay@gmail.com

