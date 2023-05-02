Father Muller Hospital Thumbay holds Decennial Celebrations

Mangaluru: The Decennial Celebration of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay (FMHT) was celebrated on May 2nd 2023 in the hospital premises by offering thanksgiving Eucharist.

The programme began with invocation to Almighty God through a prayer dance and welcome dance by Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay Students followed by tribute to our Founder Fr Augustus Muller and former Director late Rev Fr Patrick Rodrigues by the dignitaries.

The formal decennial celebration was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries. Muller @ Thumbay, the decennial souvenir and the documentary of FMHT were released by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions was the president for the Celebration and addressed the gathering saying “God loves a cheerful giver and a receiver, giving oneself, once own time, Doctors and Nurses render selfless service in the hospital and they will be remembered by people and their names are written in the hearts of the people”. Bishop congratulated all and thanked everyone for their contribution. The Bishop facilitated the present and Former Administrators, Doctors, and the Staff who served the institution continuously for the last 10 years.

Addressing the gathering Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI acknowledged the services rendered by former Director late Rev Fr Patrick Rodrigues and former administrators for improving the infrastructure, services and for their hard work towards the accreditation process of the hospital.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza , Dean FMMC was the guest of honor he made a special mention that to look at the outcome than income not money but benefits, looking into the service and good feedback is very necessary.

Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, the Administrator of FMHT welcomed the dignitaries. Dr Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent FMHT, Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, Administrators Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequiera, Rev. Fr Nelson Deeraj Pais, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Rev Fr Valerian D’Souza, Parish Priest, Modankap Church, Bantwal, Rev. Fr Rudolf Ravi Dsa, Chaplains, Dr Jayaprakash Alva the Former Dean FMMC, Mr Praveen B Thumbe, the Gram panchayat President and Mr Mohammed Volavoor, Principals of various colleges and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Dr Deekshith Shetty and Dr Soumya Neetha Aranha were the anchors for the event. Dr Saritha Lobo delivered the Vote of Thanks.

