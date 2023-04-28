Father Muller Hospital Thumbay to Hold Decennial Celebrations on May 2

Mangaluru: Late Rev Fr Augustus Muller laid the foundation for Father Muller Charitable Institution in the heart of the city, Kankanady Mangalore in 1880. Today, it has broadened its horizons and is providing world-class healthcare services to the people in and around coastal Karnataka. Father Muller Hospital Thumbay is a part of FMCI which is situated in Thumbay Bantwal taluk. It was taken over from B A Group Thumbay on May 1, 2013, and was inaugurated on June 2, 2013. Father Muller Hospital Thumbay is happy to announce that it is completing 10 years of its existence”, said the Director of FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho during the press meeting held at the Council Hall ( Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady here on April 28.

Addressing the mediapersons Fr Richard Coelho said, “The hospital being NABH Pre entry-level accredited has added an extra star to the quality of patient care. Over the past years, we have increased our bed strength from 50-bed to a 100-bed healthcare facility magnifying our services from multi-speciality to super-speciality. Our hospital is known for its 24×7 services in the following departments, emergency and trauma care, 16-slice CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy, Labour room, ultra Modern OT, and Nursing. Over the last 10 years, our healthcare services have benefited patients from Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Vittla and Kerala. As we reach the 10th year milestone keeping in mind the welfare of the rural area around our hospital, especially that of the girl child education, the management had inaugurated the first ever B.Sc. Nursing College with an intake of 40 seats in Bantwal Taluk and the new college building construction is moving at a faster pace”.

Fr Richard Coelho further said, “As we complete a decade of useful existence on May 1, 2023, we are organizing a Mega Health Check-up and Blood Donation camp for all the departments. The attendees of the camp will be provided with free service for the following month. The Decennial Celebrations of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay will be held on May 2, 2023, at 10.30 am in the Hospital premises. The Bishop of Mangalore and the President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will be the President for the celebrations and Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, Karnataka Legislative Council will be the Chief Guest for the Programme”.

The programme will be coordinated and guided by the Director of FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the Administrator of FMHT Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Dr Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent and Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal FMNCT will be gracing the event with their presence.

In remembrance of the Decennial Celebrations “Muller@Thumbay” the annual magazine of the Unit and the Documentary of FMHT will also be released. The management will be felicitating the doctors and employees who have been continuously serving the Institution for the last 10 years.

Our Future Plans

• On May 1st the newly designed Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Department along with two new Dialysis equipment will be blessed and inaugurated by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI.

• Father Muller Hospital Thumbay is in the process of achieving full accreditation under the NABH 5th edition for which the training and implementation process is being carried out.

• The hospital has facilities for Arthroscopy/ Key Hole Total Knee & Total Hip Replacement Surgeries. All these services will certainly escalate the number of OP/IP patients.

• Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay has admitted its very first batch of B.Sc. Nursing students for the Academic Year 2022-23. At present the intake is 40 and gradually we will apply for 100 intakes for B.Sc. Nursing as the new building with state-of-the-art facilities is getting ready.

• We also plan to start the GNM program and a few AHS courses.

• Every year Hospital gives concessions to deserving poor patients to the tune of 75 lakhs in the previous financial year.

Like this: Like Loading...