Father Muller Institutions Present Academic Excellence Awards

Mangaluru: University ranks garnered by the students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions were presented at the Academic Performance Awards 2022, conducted on 18 March 2023 in the Father Muller Convention Centre, FMCI Kankanady Campus. The 143-year institution has led students in health care to better pasture with its holistic approach to education with its incumbent Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and his team of Administrators and Assistant Administrators.

Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Father Muller College (Sp & Hg) presented the awards of their respective university exams (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Mangalore University). The respective college heads read out the awards with applause from those gathered making the awardees gleam and proud.

Dr Rio D’Souza, Principal of St Joseph Engineering College, who was the chief guest for the event said that excellence needs to be celebrated. He shared his experience with the meritorious students in this engineering college, saying collective growth and merit change all. A zero-sum game is where winning is at someone’s cost. Positive sum game creates healthy competition, keeping the objectives of the institutions in mind with your personal goal. He gave an example of the striving for excellence of the legendary monks of Mount Hiei, who put themselves through an excruciating endurance challenge: 1,000 days of long-distance running in Japan for enlightenment and self-excellence. Your clarity on Purpose in Life will let you taste success and newness. There is a zone of fear outside the comfort zone, stepping outside will put you through the learning zone. The greatness of you is your working together with this growing institution.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in this address expressed his sentiments of joy on the institutions being given the awards by the respective Universities. Fruits of hard work are beneficial and being focussed on hard work leads to meritorious students. Though a short ceremony, the day recognises those students who want to be professional. Be grateful to God, your parents and guardians and the teaching faculty for moulding and instructing you today. Lastly, he said the awardees should be grateful to their classmates, sharing the fund of their knowledge will make them better persons.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Hilda D’Souza Principal FMCOAHS, Dr ESJ Prabhukiran Principal FMHMCH and Ms Cynthia Santhumayor Vice Principal FMC read the list of their awardees. Members of the Management Committee, Faculty and Staff graced the occasion. Dr Hilda D’Souza welcomed the gathering and provided the bio sketch of the chief guest, who also said that the brain bathes in rewards and thus this puts an impetus for success. The programme was meticulously planned by Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC & FMCOAHS. Fr Roshan Crasta Administrator FMMCH too graced the dais. Dr Shreya Honarius Intern FMMC compered the event and Ms Herlin Mendonca the awardee of FMC delivered the vote of thanks.

The list of awardees as per the colleges are:

FATHER MULLER MEDICAL COLLEGE

FIRST M.B.B.S. EXAMINATIONS HELD IN FEBRUARY 2022:

LATE DR. J.N. SHETTY MEMORIAL PRIZE for overall highest marks

LATE PROF. B. VENUGOPAL RAO PRIZE’ for highest marks in Anatomy

LATE SRI DANDINASIVARA VENKATESHAIAH MEMORIAL PRIZE’for highest marks in Physiology – bagged by MS. KIRTHI BHAT

‘REV. DR. BAPTIST MENEZES PRIZE’ for securing the highest marks in Biochemistry – bagged by MR. K SIDDHARTHA HOLLA

SECOND M.B.B.S. EXAMINATIONS HELD IN FEBRUARY 2022:

LATE MOST REV. DR. IGNATIUS PINTO PRIZE’ for overall highest marks

LATE MSGR. A.F. D’SOUZA PRIZE’ for highest marks in Microbiology – bagged by MR. ABISHEK J STEPHEN HARRIS

‘MOST REV. DR. ALOYSIUS PAUL D’SOUZA PRIZE’ for highest marks in

Pathology – bagged by MS. N NISHITHA RAMESH

‘DR. RAMAKRISHNA POLLACHI’ PRIZE for highest marks in Pharmacology

– bagged by MS. SURBHI MALHOTRA

FINAL M.B.B.S., PART – I EXAMINATIONS HELD IN FEBRUARY 2022

MOST REV. DR. BERNARD MORAS PRIZE’ for overall highest marks

LATE SALVADORE D’SA, KALLIANPUR PRIZE sponsored by Mr Wilson D’Sa for highest marks in Ophthalmology

Y. M. HEGDE PRIZE’ for highest marks in Oto-rhino-laryngology – bagged by MS. AARAL ALISHA MONTEIRO

LATE REV. FR. PETER S. NORONHA PRIZE’ for highest marks in Community Medicine – bagged by MR. RAGHUNANDAN UDDIHAL & MS. SHRINIDHI D HOOVINAHOLE

HIGHEST MARKS SECURED IN B.P.T. RGUHS EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 AWARDED TO:

I YEAR – MS. SHANELLE MENDONCA

II YEAR – MS. DONA CATHERINE JOSE

III YEAR – MS. ALEENA PETER PHILIP

SPORTS AWARD

Mayuri Lingaraj MBBS student of our college has represented Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, Bengaluru IN ALL INDIA INTER UNIVERSITY AQUATICS (M&W) TOURNAMENT 2022-23.

FATHER MULLER COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

Highest Marks in B.Sc. MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to

I YEAR – MS. ADVITHI G SHETTY

II YEAR – MS. TEENA JASMINE D’SOUZA

Highest Marks in B.Sc. MEDICAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to

I YEAR – MS. AKSHATHA VEGAS

II YEAR – MR. WILSON JOYEL COELHO

Highest Marks in B.Sc. RADIOTHERAPY TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to

I YEAR – MS. SERENA CARISSA CARDOZA

II YEAR – MS. JEWEL DMELLO

Highest Marks in B.Sc. ANAESTHESIA AND OPERATION THEATRE TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to I YEAR – MS. IRINE MATHEWS

II YEAR – MS. RESHMA VISWANATHAN

Highest Marks in B.Sc. RENAL DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to I YEAR – MS. ABHINA M V

Highest Marks in BACHELORS IN HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN JULY 2022 & DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to I & II SEMESTER – MS. CHRISTINA MARIA

Highest Marks in M.Sc. MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to I YEAR – MS. KARISHMA K BANGERA

Highest Marks in MASTERS IN HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION HELD IN JULY 2022 & DECEMBER – 2022 awarded to I & II SEMESTER – DR DEEKSHITHA RANI

FATHER MULLER HOMOEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL

Highest Marks in RGUHS EXAMINATION OF JUNE 2022 – bagged by MS ASHMITHA ALICIA COTH

Second Highest Marks In RGUHS EXAMINATION OF JUNE 2022 and HIGHEST MARKS IN THE SUBJECT OF PRACTICE OF MEDICINE SPONSORED BY MRS SUDHA M & MR R.W KHANNA – bagged by MS ANUSHA RAJ K.M.

Second Highest Marks in RGUHS EXAMINATION OF JUNE 2022 and THREE YEARS HIGHEST AGGREGATE MARKS IN THE SUBJECT OF MATERIA MEDICA SPONSORED BY DR AMITHA BALIGA, HOD, DEPT. OF MATERIA MEDICA, FMHMC IN HONOUR OF “PARENTS, FAMILY MEMBERS AND TEACHERS” – bagged by MS JIDDU SAI AKHILA

Highest Marks in the Subject of REPERTORY IN THE RGUHS EXAMINATION JUNE 2022 SPONSORED BY MRS ELSIE & MR TONY MASCARENHAS AND THE STUDENTS OF 1998-99 BATCH – bagged by MS STEPHY SUSAN BIJU

Highest Marks in the Subject of COMMUNITY MEDICINE IN THE RGUHS EXAMINATION JUNE 2022 SPONSORED BY THE STUDENTS OF 2001 MILLENIUM BATCH AND THE STUDENTS OF 2003 BATCH, She Also Obtained Three Years Highest Aggregate Marks in the Subject Of ORGANON OF MEDICINE AND HOMOEOPATHIC PHILOSOPHY Sponsored By DR SHIVAPRASAD K, HOD, DEPT. OF ORGANON in Honour of His Parents LATE SHRI. K. R SUVARNA AND LATE SMT SABITHA R. SUVARNA – bagged by MS ARDRA GANESH G Prize For Obtaining Highest Marks in the Subject Of OBSTETRICS & GYNAECOLOGY IN THE RGUHS EXAMINATION FEBRUARY 2021 SPONSORED BY DR VILMA D’SOUZA, HOD OF DEPARTMENT OF OBSTETRICS & GYNAECOLOGY – bagged by MS ASWATHY DINESH

FATHER MULLER COLLEGE

Highest Marks Secured In 1st & 2nd Semester BACHELOR IN AUDIOLOGY AND SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION Held in April-May 2022/September-October 2022 Awarded to – MS. HERLIN MERYL MENDONCA

Highest Marks Secured in 3rd & 4th Semester BACHELOR IN AUDIOLOGY AND SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION Held In April-May 2022/September-October 2022 Awarded to – MS. JENIN D’SOUZA

