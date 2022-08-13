Father Muller Medical College Commemorates National Library Day

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, Central Library Committee celebrated National Library Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Library Science Padmashri Late Dr S R Ranganathan on Friday August 12 at the Knowledge centre and Decennial Memorial Hall at 3.00 pm.

To mark this celebration, Inter Medical Collegiate Undergraduate General Knowledge Quiz ‘MULLER LIBER’ was held and Eight Medical Colleges of DK and Udupi district participated in the event. Dr Anil Shetty, professor of Paediatrics, FMMC conducted the quiz session.

The following Medical College students were the winners of the quiz

The programme began with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Dr Venkatesh B M the chairperson of Central Library Committee. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Hima Urmila Shetty chairperson of Dr M.V Shetty Memorial Trust along with other dignitaries on the dais, namely Fr Richard A Coelho, director, FMCI, Fr Ajith B Menezes, administrator, FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr Venkatesh B M, chairperson, Central Library Committee, Dr Janet Dotty Lobo chief librarian, FMCI.

Dr Janet Jotty Lobo, librarian, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, briefed about the Father of Library Late Dr SR Ranganathan. Dr Devina Rodrigues, vice principal and PG co-ordinator, FMCON Introduced the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest Dr Hima Urmila Shetty thanked the FMCI for the opportunity to be amidst the august gathering and share her experiences with the libraries across the globe as well as her deep love with reading and books. She highlighted the facts about the father of library science, Dr S R Ranganathan, his presence in Mangaluru and his passion towards Library Sciences.

She opined that a library must cater to different types of readers – the advanced as well as the novice. She noted that in recent times the libraries remain undervalued and underused globally. The advancement of technology has only added more fuel to this fire. Technological advances in accessing information have pushed the readers away from the print versions. Ironically, she remembered a few lines from the CEO of Google who opined that books are essential to augment knowledge.

Dr Shetty described how reading incorporated complex and higher cognitive functions. Reading is a skill where a person imbibes and digests the entire book. Further a good reader spreads the knowledge to further generations. She recalled how in the ancient times the scriptures had to be memorized and passed on to the next generation. Thus with the birth of reading and writing there was a revolution in the manner in which the knowledge was spread.

She highlighted the fact that Indians stand tall as avid readers and opined that well read citizens are essential to a vibrant democracy. It is essential that we continue to be avid readers no matter which language we prefer and the librarians must encourage people to develop the reading culture. Else we gradually lose the connection with our history, tradition, and culture.

She believed that reading democratized knowledge and opined that print has a legacy of its own. Whereas technology is robotizing the accessibility to books. Though millions of books are available on our screens with just a click, we are turning into mere book collectors and are piling them up, rather than imbibing the knowledge from them.

Dr Shetty suggested that a healthy reading culture can be developed by adopting a book, reading it and recommend it to others in return. She urged that FMCI develop a healthy reading culture among the students and faculty members of the constituent institutes. She narrated an interesting experience where she met a parent who was trying to imbibe a reading culture in the child. The parent paid 10 dollars to the child every time he completed a book and gradually the child developed the healthy habit of reading. She called it the finest investment ever.

Lastly, she strongly believed that a library is a wealth to an individual, his/her family and more importantly to the entire nation and urged that the FMCI works towards developing the reading culture. Best User Awards given to the students based on highest usage of Library in Undergraduate Section, Postgraduate section and Utilization of e-resource in the e-library. Prizes to the academic achievers: Course wise Book Prizes to the University Toppers were distributed.

BMJ Research to Publication Recognition selection based on those who have completed above 50 modules of Research to Publication honored with mementos. Lucky Draw Winner: M/s CBS Publishers and Distributors conducted Lucky Draw on Manipal manual of Surgery Book and the winner was Sandra Paul – MBBS and also honoured the sponsors of those who had contributed to the success of National Library Day celebration.

During presidential address Rev Fr Richard A Coelho, director- FMCI expressed his contentment that FMCI has organized a grand scale programme for the second time to celebrate the National Library Day. He expressed that a library is a treasure as well as a resource. However, he endorsed Dr Shetty in her views that the advances in technology have rendered the libraries a monument in recent times. He noted the fact how the libraries across the globe remain underused and under-accessed. The current generation seems lethargic and does not use the resources and facilities to the fullest. Previously, people would call an avid reader a ;Bookworm’, but unfortunately today the tribe of passionate readers is declining.

He strongly opined that the availability has surpassed the utilization where libraries remain un-accessed. The once golden era of government libraries is bygone. Further, he added that the contribution of readers to the society was unparalleled. And everyone must develop a good reading culture. A mere scanning or incomplete reading will not help in imbibing knowledge. Rather we need to dwell into what the book has to offer.

Lastly, he acknowledged the contributions of the chief librarian for her tireless services in developing and maintaining the facilities at the library with a well managed team and making the resources accessible to all. Furthermore, he applauded the contributions of chairperson of the library committee FMCI. He appealed to all to read and spread knowledge.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr John Martis, professor of General Surgery, FMMC, Member of Central Library Committee, and the programme was professionally and meticulously compered by Dr Reshma G. Kini, associate professor, Pathology FMMC.

Like this: Like Loading...