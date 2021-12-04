Father Muller Medical College gets New Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza

Mangaluru: The Installation Ceremony accompanied by the Felicitation Ceremony of the new and former Deans’ was held in a grand in-house event in the Father Muller Convention Centre on 4 December 2021. The occasion marked the handing of the charge by Dr Jayaprakash Alva to Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza in presence of the Management and Governing Body of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

In a festive spirit, the faculty of FMMC gathered to welcome Dr Antony Sylvan as their academic administrative head and to lead them to new heights. Though the event was only for in-house staff the positivity seemed to have created an aura over the whole institution. The announcement of the through the welcome note was delivered by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI. He elaborated on the significance of the day as a milestone for a medical college such as FMMC which has a rich heritage and bound by traditions to carry on the same banner with a new academic head, who thus carries with him the yolk of the faculty, staff and students.

Dr Antony sylvan was handed over the official files by Dr JP Alva the incumbent Dean, transitioning roles and thus installed as the third dean of the Father Muller Medical College. Dr Antony Sylvan was the Dean of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, the newest college under the FMCI banner. He has worked in various capacities over the years in different institutions before helming FMMC. Tutor in Anatomy, Kasturba Medical College – January 1987 to June 1992. Assistant Professor, Kasturba Medical College – 28th July 1992 to 27th July 1997. Associate Professor, Kasturba Medical College, 28th July 1997 to 27th July 2001. Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, The University of the West Indies [UWI] – August 2001 to July 2006. Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada – August 2006 to December 2009. Professor of Anatomy, Kasturba Medical College, 21st December 2009 to 30th April 2010. Professor & Head of Anatomy, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, 1st May 2010 to 28th February 2015. Associate Dean & Professor of Anatomy, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 1st March 2015 to 21st September 2017. Dean & Professor of Anatomy, DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, 25th September 2017 to 8th May 2020. Professor of Anatomy, Father Muller Medical College and Dean – Father Muller College of Allied Sciences – 1st June 2020 to 4 Dec 2021.

Teaching of Gross Anatomy, Histology, Embryology, Neuro-Anatomy and Cell biology to MS / MD, MBBS, BDS, MSc, Bio-Medical Engineering and Allied Health Courses [BPT, Nursing, etc] – At Kasturba Medical College. At UWI – Teaching all branches of Anatomy for the Medical, Physiotherapy and Nursing students. At St. Georges’ University – teaching Anatomy and basic research principles to MD students.

Dr Antony in his first speech as the Dean of FMMC promised his colleagues to work in a holistic environment so that the momentum set by the former Deans’ is trajected to newer heights. He thanked the management for instilling confidence in him to helm the post and take the heritage of the institutions forward. A wholesome approach is the need of the day and the only way forward were the words underlined in his speech.

With 12 years and 8 months of helming the Deans’ post at FMMC Dr Jayaprakash Alva was felicitated with traditional fervour bestowed by the Management for his untiring services as a Physician, Academician, astute Dean, A confidant of many. He has been an epitome of calm demeanour with a resounding voice and an excellent oratory vocabulary. He has been a part of FMMC since 2009 as Dean after his various positions in a number of medical colleges. A dozen and more years of yeoman service given by Dr Alva will never be forgotten and hoped his retirement brings him the fulfillment of career and life with joy and wellness of health was prayed by the President FMCI.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI honoured Dr Alva with the traditional shawl and Peta. Director FMCI garlanded Dr Alva with the traditional pearl and sandalwood chain followed by a bouquet of flowers, citation, Memento and a fruit basket.

He was honoured in presence of his wife Mrs Surekha Alva and Daughters Mrs Mithali Shetty and Ms Karishma Alva. Dr Venkatesh B.M., Prof and unit head Department of Medicine touched upon the career and workmanship of Dr Alva in Father Muller. His Sentiments of Gratitude brought glimmer in the eyes of the faculty and staff gathered. Dr Alva in his message of gratitude thanked God and his family for being the support system, The management of FMCI for their trust in his leadership, the faculty for never saying no for the work delegated, the staff for being helpful at all times and the students who have never failed to excel and leap into newer frontiers.

The Administrators and Assistant Administrators, Principals of the various sister concerns of FMCI, faculty of FMMC and heads’ of the various units of the hospital graced the occasion. The programme was compeered by Dr Jostol Pinto (Cardiologist).