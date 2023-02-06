FATHER MULLER MEDICAL COLLEGE HOLDS GENERAL SURGERY CME & DR VENKAT RAO MEMORIAL POST GRADUATE QUIZ 2023

Mangaluru: The Department of General Surgery, Father Muller Medical College, conducted General Surgery CME and Dr. Venkat Rao Memorial Postgraduate Quiz 2023 for postgraduate students in General Surgery on 28.01.2023 at 8.00 a.m. to 4.15 p.m. in Decennial Memorial Hall. Students from eight Medical Colleges in and around Mangalore consisting of 28 teams of two members each have participated in the academic event.

The Theme of the CME was “Comprehensive approach to Breast Cancer”. Dr. Jnaneshwari Jayaram, Dept. of Surgical Oncology, FMMC, Dr. Neeriksha Chandrani, Chief of Oncology, Elmhurst Hospital Centre, Asst. Professor Icahn School of Medicine, New York, USA, Dr. Venkat Ramana Kini, Radiation Oncologist, Mangalore Institute of Oncology, Mangalore, Dr. Karthik K S, Surgical Oncologist, KMC Mangalore Spoke on Various aspects of Breast Cancer Management.

The inaugural programme began with prayer song by Dr. Janine, Senior Resident and team. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Clement R.S. D’Souza, the organizing chairman and Professor & Head of the department of General Surgery. The function was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The lamp lighting was done by the dignitaries on the dais accompanied by the resource persons.

The Chief Guest of the function, Dr. H. W. Furtado, Retired Professor, Department of General Surgery, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore was introduced to the gathering by Dr. John Joseph S. Martis, Professor & Unit Head, Department of General Surgery. Dr. H. W. Furtado in his inaugural speech recalled his memories of his association with Dr. Venkat Rao while working with him in Father Muller Hospital. He remembered the great services rendered by Dr. Venkat Rao at Father Muller Hospital, Mangalore. He gave the advice to the Post Graduates and young surgeons about how to cope up with studies and profession

The Director, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, in his Presidential address congratulated the department of Surgery for conducting the quiz in memory of the surgeon par excellence and a General Surgeon in true sense Late Dr. Venkat Rao and he wished good luck to the participants. He stressed the importance of participating the events like this to enhance the knowledge and the skills.

Dr. Leo Francis Tauro, Professor & Unit Head proposed the vote of thanks. Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais and Rev. Fr. Jeevan, Administrators, Father Muller Medical College Hospitals, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC, Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Hilda Dsouza, Principal, Father Muller College of Allied Sciences, Dr. Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer were present during the inaugural function. The programme was compeered by Dr. Rahul Nambiar, and Dr. Janine D. Miranda, Senior Residents.

Dr. Rohan Dsouza, Associate Professor was the quiz master assisted by Dr. Mukesh Baniya, Dr. Harshinie Vinaya K., Senior Residents. The quiz consisted of a preliminary selection round followed by a final quiz of 5 rounds with the top 5 teams. The final quiz consisted of five rounds which included Disease of the breast, clinical round, surgical signs round, Photograph round (buzzer), and rapid fire round on various surgical topics.

The first prize was won by Dr. Nashi Semitha and Dr. Vinay P., A. J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru. The Second prize went to Dr. Abhay M. Phillip and Dr. Sanjana P. Arjun, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru and Third prize was won by Dr. Sushanth and Dr. Surya, KMC, Manipal. The prize distribution was done by the Senior Faculty members of the department. All the staff members and postgraduates from the department of surgery attended the programme. Total 125 members participated in the programme. It was well appreciated by the participants.

Like this: Like Loading...