Father Muller Medical College Hospital reaccredited NABH & NABL

The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has yet again proved itself in exceptional patient Care and hospital maintenance by being reaccredited with the 3rd Cycle of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) “NABH V Edition” Compliance Certification with effect from August 03, 2021 to August 02, 2025 and the 5th Cycle of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) with effect from November 29, 2021 to November 28, 2023.

NABH is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organizations. The board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of the health industry. The board, while being supported by all stakeholders including industry, consumers, and government, has full functional autonomy in its operation.



NABL is an accreditation body, with its accreditation system established in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17011. “Conformity Assessment –Requirements for Accreditation bodies accrediting conformity assessment bodies.” providing Government, Industry Associations and Industry in general with a scheme of Conformity Assessment Body’s accreditation which involves third-party assessment of the technical competence of testing including medical and calibration laboratories, proficiency testing providers and reference material producers. The hospital which is the constituent of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has a legacy of 142 years of service with the beginnings under a banyan tree by Rev Fr Augustus J Muller who served the leprosy ridden patients in South Canara.

With the advance of Allopathic Medicine the Father Muller Hospital was set up and thereafter with the commencement of the Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) the Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) was set up. The hospital has been well known for its care in leprosy, mental health (psychiatric) care and de-addiction care from the inception of these departments. With the establishment of the specialty and super specialty departments the hospital has seen a steady footfall of over 2500 patients a day pre pandemic and over 1500 patients a day currently.

The management headed by the Bishop of Mangalore who is also the President of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has guided the institutions with its governing board members to its present growth. The Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, managing the regular affairs of the Institutions helms the captaincy, seeing to every detail being met by the various statutory bodies for the respective institutions.

The Stewardship of the hospital managed by the Administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa has seen the feat of this full certification possible along with his team of Fr Jeevan Sequeira and Fr Nelson Pais who are the Assistant Administrators of the 1250 bed hospital. Their dedication to their work and the ethics which they follow are unparalleled and noteworthy. The hard work put in by the Medical Superintendent Dr Uday Kumar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty, Chief Nursing Officer Sr Janet DSouza, NABH Coordinator Dr Venkatesh B M, NABH Quality Managers; FMMCH; Lab Director Dr Hilda DSouza,; NABL Quality Manager Dr Avinash S S, Chairpersons of various committees and their members, Heads of Departments, Unit Heads, Departmental In-charges, Quality Department, all staff of the Hospital, supportive & auxiliary staff for the fruition of their hard work, co-operation in this mammoth task of observing standards, following protocols and ensuring that quality is maintained as per NABH and NABL.

This process would not have been possible without the support of the Administrators FMMC, Deans of FMMC & FMCOAHS, Chief of Research, the Principals of FMCON, FMSON, FMCOSH. The teaching staff and the departmental staff of FMMC & FMCOAHS and all those who assisted in preparing and guiding FMMCH in connection with the NABH/NABL work and moreover the patients, who have enormous faith in the healing and treatment in the hospital.

The renovated OPD with its patient friendly ambience, the Patient information display boards and televisions, the easy access direction, simpler registration and billing. The quick casualty response rate, the COVID treatment and care, the spacious ICU’S and the immaculate cleanliness of the hospital have added to the sheen of getting this accreditation.

Another proud moment to savor in its long history the Father Muller Medical College Hospital moves on with care and stride in its motto of “Heal and Comfort'” being a place where caste, creed and colour is placed aside and the dignity of humans is raised from womb to tomb.