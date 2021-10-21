Spread the love



















Father Muller Medical College Hospital Scores NAAC A Grade

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) has been reaccredited with Grade A by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which is a government organization in India that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions. This is the second cycle that the FMMC has undergone and has held on to the Grade A with a better scoring. With this, the institution has propelled itself in stature and ranking among medical colleges and has maintained the ethics and vision it had set out to be.

The ranking has been the hard work and toil of the Management, Faculty, Staff, Students and Guardians who have worked in their individual capacities to build the medical college with repute and prestige. The First cycle of NAAC was in the year 2013 while the second cycle was due in 2018, one-year extension was provided with the same grade in 2018-2019 and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 2-year extension was provided with the same grade until 2021.

In Photo Left to Right: Fr Rudolph D’Sa- Administrator FMMCH, Fr Richard Coelho-Director-FMCI, Dr Jayaprakash Alva-Dean, FMMC, Dr Harish Gouda-Professor of Forensic Medicine-FMMC, Dr Ramesh Bhat-Vice Dean & Professor of Dermatology-FMMC, Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, FMMC

The second cycle for reaccreditation was hybrid in nature with both offline and online assessment of the documents and facilities. The on-campus inspection was held for two days with the visit of the three-member peer team on 11 and 12 October 2021. The peer team was headed by Prof. Dr Ravi Mehrotra, Director of the Nehru Medical College, New Delhi (ex Chief Executive Officer ICMR), Dr D. Raghunandha Rao, Director KIMS-ICON Hospital and Dr N.M. Kithan, Former Director of the Department of Health & Family Welfare Nagaland: Kohima.

The whole exercise was a learning process for both the peer team and the medical college. “Never were we amazed at the cleanliness of a campus and the reputation it holds in the hearts of its staff and people”, were some of the closure meeting comments of the peer team. “The family spirit and the zeal to do more with what is in had been a sight to behold in this college”. This was echoed as sentiment by the assessors of the NAAC even while departing the college and prayed well in the coming years to see the college at even greater heights. Having been part of the whole exercise for the past year the faculty, staff and students were elated on hearing the score revealed in a small ceremony on the campus on 21 October 2021. The vast accumulation of data, the record-keeping, the humongous amount of faculty and staff appraisals had borne its fruit.

Whenever you think of an institution that looks at tomorrow rooted in the past and working hard at present is the Father Muller Charitable Institutions and the Father Muller Medical College is a part of this galaxy.

The whole process of internal audits and checks and getting the grade was keenly seen over by Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC at the helm. Efforts put in by the lead IQAC Coordinator and Secretary, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean & Professor of Dermatology and Dr Harish Shivu Gouda, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine have borne fruit. The stewardship of Dr Jaya Prakash Alva, Dean FMMC has been course setter for the current destination.

The Father Muller Medical College was recently awarded the QS I-GAUGE Diamond rating for Indian Colleges. Many more moments of laurels are yet to come at the Father Muller Médical Collège Hospital.

Director FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho whose never say go attitude has helped form the Charitable Institutions into a class apart medical/para-medical/homoeopathic/nursing units with its 1250 bed hospital at Kankanady serves with the motto of Heal and Compassion, not compromising on quality and accreditation standards.

