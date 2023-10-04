Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru to host 49th ‘KAPCON 2023’ Conference from 5-8 Oct

Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru hosts – KAPCON 2023: The 49th Annual State-Level Conference of Karnataka Chapter- Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Umashanker,the HoD of Pathology, FMMC and organizing Chairperson of the conference said, ” Father Muller Medical College is proud to host the highly anticipated KAPCON 2023, the annual state-level conference of Karnataka Chapter- Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists. Scheduled to take place from October 5th to October 8th, 2023, this prestigious event promises to be a gathering of the brightest minds in the field of pathology”.

“KAPCON 2023 is a flagship event in the medical community, renowned for its commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering innovation in pathology. With an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, thought-provoking sessions, and engaging workshops, this conference is set to be a significant platform for pathologists, researchers, and students.

Highlights of KAPCON 2023 include -Preconference workshops: on a variety of cutting-edge topics being conducted in Father Muller Medical College as well as co-hosted by other medical colleges in Mangalore – the K. S Hegde Medical Academy and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru. These hands-on workshops will provide attendees with practical skills and knowledge that can be applied to their pathology practice or research endeavours” added Dr Umashanker.

He further said, ” Renowned Keynote Speakers: KAPCON 2023 will feature distinguished keynote speakers who are leaders in the field of pathology. Their insights and expertise will offer valuable perspectives on the current state and future of pathology. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with renowned speakers from across the state. Presentations of research work: More than 300 research papers and posters have arrived. Presentations and posters will cover a wide range of topics in the diagnosis and its advancements”

Also speaking during the press meet, Dr Nisha Marla- the organizing Secretary said, ” The conference will feature Networking Opportunities, where participants can Connect with peers, mentors, and collaborators during networking breaks and social events. KAPCON 2023 is an ideal platform for building professional relationships and exchanging ideas.. At the exhibition at the Conference, they can explore a vibrant exhibition showcasing the latest laboratory equipment, diagnostic tools, and medical technologies. Interact with industry experts and gain insights into the latest advancements in the field”.

” Father Muller Medical College is committed to providing the attendees with a glimpse of the local history by creating a truly enriching and unforgettable experience. In the gracious presence of Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, as the president, Dr B S Satish Rao, Director, of Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal as the chief guest, the inauguration ceremony on 6th October from 4.30 pm, promises to be a grand event” added Dr Nisha..

With the theme “Bridge to the future”, KAPCON 2023 promises to be an exceptional event that will advance the field of pathology and inspire future breakthroughs. It will be four days of discovery, collaboration, and learning in the Coastal City- Mangaluru for the delegates. Dr. Reshma Kini, Joint Organizing Secretary was present during the press meeting.

About Father Muller Medical College:



Father Muller Medical College, located in Mangalore, Karnataka, is a premier medical institution committed to excellence in education, research, and healthcare delivery. The institution is renowned for its contributions to medical education and its dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and is currently celebrating its 25th year since inception.

For registration and further information, please visit Conference Website: www.kapcon2023.com Or for more information call : Dr. Reshma Kini at Phone: +91-9986287395 or Email : drreshmakini@fathermuller.in



Like this: Like Loading...