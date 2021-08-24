Spread the love



















Father Muller Medical College Receives DIAMOND Ranking from QS I·GAUGE

Mangaluru: It’s BIG news for Father Muller Medical College for getting awarded as “DIAMOND’ Ranking from QS I-DUAGE, thereby making yet another achievement and adding yet another feather to its cap. Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), started in 1999 as a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) , a Registered Society sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru; a Religious Minority Educational Institution established primarily for the benefit of the members of the Christian Community.has made enormous progress then onwards in medical education and is one of the eminent and much sought-after medical institutions of excellence. The Postgraduate program was started in 1991; to begin with MD and DVD in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology. Subsequently several other Medical Postgraduate Degree and Diploma courses came into existence.

‘Heal and Comfort’. The visionary management, dynamic executives, highly qualified and dedicated staff have made the vision of ‘To be recognized as a global leader in medical education and research’ possible. Quality is not an accident; it is a habit in FMMC. The journey of quality is progressing well for FMMC, and it is recognized by the public, parents, students, and accreditation agencies. The diamond badge by QS I-GAUGE for this eminent institution is a feather in the cap and has certainly boosted the spirit and increased the responsibility.

In a short and suspense-filled setting, members of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions gathered in the Hospital Conference hall in anticipation of unfolding of the day’s proceedings. The event compeered by Dr Shivashankara, professor, Biochemistry and member secretary of the Father Muller Ethics Committee, brought to fore understanding of the jubilant unwrapping of the day. The welcome and the elaboration of the rating and award that was about to be presented was delivered by Dr Jayaprakash Alva, dean, FMMC, who also announced the certification of Father Muller Medical College having received the DIAMOND ranking by QS I-GAUGE.

QS I·GAUGE is a brand incorporated in India as an independent private-sector initiative specialized in rating colleges, universities, and schools. It brings together the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, along with deep local knowledge of luminaries from Indian education. The QS brand is synonymous with quality and independence.

Trusted globally by students, parents, and a diverse set of other stakeholders, including governments and the corporate sectors, the QS I-GAUGE rating tools for colleges and universities in India capture the essence of the dynamic Indian education system and conform to the international standards and best practices. Consisting of seven primary indicators (teaching and learning, faculty quality, employability, diversity and accessibility, facilities, social responsibility, and governance and structure) and six secondary indicators (research, arts & culture, entrepreneurship, innovation, internationalization, and academic development), the rating outcomes provide a unique 360-degree perspective on the institution’s performance.

The QS I·GAUGE rating does not depend solely on the data submitted by the institution but also elicits anonymous survey responses from students, faculties, and alumni. The rating reflects key insights to the student community in pursuit of higher education. The institutions are awarded bronze, silver, gold, diamond, or platinum badges based on their performance.

The certificate was handed over by the quality coordinator and secretary of FMMC to the director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. The director in his presidential address thanked the team under the leadership of Fr Ajith B Menezes who have accomplished this feat. This year though Diamond we jubilate, next platinum we await, team work as an institution see’s many results and the legacy of Father Muller will live on forever.

Fr Ajith B Menezes, the administrator of FMMC delivered the vote of thanks. Hard work by Dr Ramesh Bhat, vice dean FMMC and also the quality coordinator; Dr Dr Hareesh Gouda, professor forensic medicine and also the quality secretary, Jeswin Quality staff and team was well appreciated. In attendance for the event were the management administrators, heads of institutions, head’s of various departments.

