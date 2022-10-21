Father Muller Medical College to Host 1st National Conference ‘ NAPTICON 2022’



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru said, ” The Department of Pharmacology, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru is organizing the 1st National Annual conference, NAPTICON 2022 in association with National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics on 28th and 29th October 2022 with a pre-conference workshop on 27th October 2022. The theme of the conference is “Pharmacology expertise for changing times”.

” More than 500 delegates from different parts of the country and eminent speakers and giants in the field of pharmacology, clinical pharmacology and therapeutics will be participating in this mega event of Medical Pharmacologists. Dr M Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to Be University), Mangalore is the chief guest and Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho will preside over the program” added Fr Coelho.

Also briefing on the occasion, Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean of Father Muller Medical College said, ” National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an association of medical pharmacologists started as a small group but gained momentum with the overwhelming support of pharmacologists from all over the country. It is the fastest-growing organization of medical pharmacologists which has crossed several amazing milestones within a short period. It includes pharmacologists from more than 24 states and 5 union territories. Dr Padmaja Udaykumar is the president of the organization and organizing secretary of NAPTICON 2022, Dr Dhaneria is Vice president, Dr R K Dixit is- Secretary and Dr C M Kamaal are the Founder and National Coordinator of NPT”.

Fr Ajith B Menezes – Administrator FMMC, Dr Padmaja Udaykumar – NPT president and Organizing Secretary, Dr. Nicole Pereira & Dr Chandralekha N – Joint Organizing Secretaries were present on the dais during the press meet.

Like this: Like Loading...