Father Muller School and College of Nursing Inaugurates Various Courses

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ nursing educational units are known across the globe for their ability to produce highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses who have a passion for delivering patient care. Several young individuals want to pursue their dream profession here at Father Muller, but only some will get such an opportunity. The high demand makes the selection process more challenging, and the students with the right attitude toward the nursing profession only get the plausibility to pursue their studies. The 98 chosen ones enrolled for the 2022 academic year to pursue their studies with the hope of converting their dreams into reality.

The formal course inauguration of the 65th batch of GNM, 35th batch of PB BSc, and 31st batch of MSc nursing was held at Decennial Hall, Knowledge centre on 31st October 2022 at 3 pm. The entire ceremony was witnessed by their parents, along with dignitaries, staff, and students.

Ms Shirley P D’Souza, Coordinator PBBSc nursing program, delivered a welcome address and introduced the Chief guest, Dr Kishore Kumar, DHO, DK. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries and Students.

Dr Kishore highlighted the nobility of the nursing profession. The compassionate support and care provided by the nursing services alleviate the person from tremendous pain. The Doctors though treat the physical ailment, the nursing services treat the tiring mental stress of the patients and bystanders through their talk and deeds. People’s expectations are very high today, and healthcare professionals only win if the treatment goes well. If the treatment is unsatisfactory or leads to death, a case of medical negligence is put forth. None in the medical fraternity of the healthcare team would indulge in harming the patient.

Director, FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, welcomed the students into the institution fold, saying that the portals of nursing education though not new for the PBBSC and the MSc nurses remain new for the GNM students. Students need to inculcate good ethos and compassion. The nursing profession is a reminder of the devotion to human suffering through care and comfort. Every patient is considered vulnerable, and dealing with the vulnerable requires a lot of patience and care. There is nothing instant in healthcare. Focus and commitment are the tools each student should carry. Though careers in nursing are aplenty, aptitude and knowledge are diminishing. A nurse who carries scientific rigour and professional acumen with a human touch is valued and adored. Always try putting yourself in others’ shoes and understand why they mean it or what they go through.

Ms Nathalia Martis, the GNM class coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks. Principal, Rev Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, interacted with students and their parents soon after the formal program. The interaction session helped the parents to place their queries and opinion. The students were briefed on academic courses and hostel regulations.

Stacy compered the programme. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC, Asst administrators, Spiritual Directors, CNO, Deans, Department Heads, and Faculty of FMCI also graced the event.

Like this: Like Loading...