Father Muller School of Nursing Students on a CLEAN MANGALURU Mission

Mangaluru: While we keep our houses clean but our streets remain dirty. We do not show the same social concern when it comes to public places and our surroundings. This shows the general lack of social awareness and responsibility. If we can be more responsible in keeping our surroundings clean, then only trying to KEEP MANGALURU CLEAN Campaign becomes meaningful and effective. But keeping Swami Vivekananda’s words, “If we have higher aim and pure intentions, nothing is impossible in this world”, many organizations,including Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru had tried all their efforts in beautifying and cleaning Mangaluru, but unfortunately the mindset of certain ignorant people have not changed, who still try to litter and abuse Swachatha of Mangaluru.

Is cleaning only the responsibility of the Pourakarmikas? Do citizens have no role in this? We have to change this mindset. We reached Mars. No PM or Minister went. It was the people who did it, our scientists who did it. So can’t we create a Clean India, and for that matter, Mangaluru?. If this is evaluated by a photo-opportunity, then we would be doing a disservice to our City. We all must come together and do this wherever we are. This is not about PM Modi and his Swachh Bharath Abhiyan. This is a people’s task. We all can do it-People of Mangaluru can do it.

With that motto in mind, a bevy of students belonging to Father Muller School of Nursing, Kankanady, Mangaluru went on a cleaning spree, by cleaning the pile of garbage that was seen along the stretch of the Shanthi Nilaya street, Balmatta on Monday, 14 February 2022. Under the leadership of Ms Jasmine Sarita Vas- Associate Professor and Ms Reena Frank- Assistant Professor , nearly 15 students joined in this cleanup drive, on their mission to keep Mangaluru clean. And if you happen to walk or drive by the Shanthi Nilaya area, and see changes, it was because of the dedicated and committed clean up work of these nursing students of Father Muller’s.

Now that these nursing students have cleaned the mess created by the residents/citizens in these areas, they want to convey a clear message that ” Today we cleaned the mess/garbage that you created, but from tomorrow onwards clean your own mess or the best thing is see that you don’t make a mess. Use your common sense not to litter the streets or any other surrounding places that you live or move around. Only through your cooperation and support can we have a clean City and Clean India. Let us all look forward for cleaner Mangaluru and Swachh Bharath”. Citizens walking or traveling on this inner Balmatta road stretch should thank and compliment these young boys and girls for doing a great community service in trying to keep “Mangaluru Clean” under the “Swachh Bharath/Mangaluru Abhiyan” project.

In conclusion, in my perspective, the government may not be able to do everything, but voluntarism cannot be a substitute for strengthening civic infrastructure. For ensuring cleanliness and hygiene and improving solid waste management, city’s civic bodies need to be at the centre of the Clean India Campaign or MCC should be at the Clean Mangaluru Campaign. We can do it if we make strong decisions/plans. The Swachh Bharat/Mangaluru Abhiyan will have to be a sustainable programme, and its success ought not to depend on the hours each citizen puts in to sweep streets. A lot can be done to further the ideal of cleanliness without wielding the broom. Citizens should use their common sense not to litter wherever they feel like. This small group of nursing students belonging to a prestigious Father Muller Charitable Institutions did make a difference through their involvement, dedication and commitment. Let’s us hope for a better and cleaner Mangaluru”!.