Father Muller’s to Host MU Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament for Men & Women

Father Muller’s to Host Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament for Men & Women (Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for Men)

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Prof. Akhilesh P M-the Principal of Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing, Kankanady, Mangaluru said, ” Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) is organizing Mangalore University Inter- Collegiate Men & Women Badminton Tournament 2022-23. The rolling trophy for the men’s championship is the Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy. The tournament is scheduled on November 14th and 15th, 2022 at Father Muller Indoor Stadium, Kankanady, Mangaluru”.

He added, “The inaugural program is scheduled on November 14th, 2022 at 10.30 am. The chief guest for the tournament will be Dr Kishore Kumar C. K., Registrar, Mangalore University and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI will be presiding over the program. Participants from the colleges under the affiliation of Mangalore University, nearly 25 men teams and 18 women teams which estimates to 450 to 500 students will be taking part in the tournament”.

” The closing ceremony of the event is scheduled for November 15th, 2022 soon after the finals. Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Director, Dept of Physical Education, Mangalore University will be the chief guest. The program will be presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. The tournament is organized under the chairmanship of Prof. Akhilesh P. M., Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing), Organizing secretary Dr Shreyank P. Swamy, and Physical Education Director, FMCI, Chandrashekhara S. N. The Father Muller Indoor Stadium has a capacity of 10 Badminton synthetic courts under centralized air-conditioning. Many events under the Rajiv Gandhi University, District Police and Administrative events, State and National level Badminton, Basketball, Karate, Volleyball tournaments have been conducted.” added Prof. Akhilesh PM.

Organizing secretary Dr Shreyank P. Swamy, Physical Education Director, FMCI, Chandrashekhara S. N., Dr Kelvin Pais-Liaison Officer and Dr Cynthia Santhmayor- Vice Principal of Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing were present during the press meet.



