Father of Terror Link Accused Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Mangaluru: The father of Mazz Muneer Ahmed, who was arrested by the Shivamogga police for allegedly sharing links with the IS, died of cardiac arrest in Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru on Friday, 23 September.

The deceased is 56-year-old Muneer Sabjan Saab. The Shivamogga police had on 20 September 2022 picked up Mazz Muneer Ahmed, alias Mazz, 22, and Sayyed Yasin, for allegedly sharing links with a terrorist organisation, and were remanded in police custody. Earlier, Mazz was arrested by the Mangaluru city police, in a pro-terror graffiti case in December 2020. The case has now been taken over by the NIA.

After the arrest in 2020, he was released on bail. He was residing with his parents in an apartment on Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru, and went missing a few days ago. Muneer Sabjan Saab had submitted a missing case about his son, via post, to the Kadri police station.

The health of Muneer Sabjan had deteriorated following the arrest of his son, and he was admitted to Fr Muller hospital on Friday, where he breathed his last. Mazz was booked by the Shivamogga police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It is learnt that Muneer was the son of former member of Thirthahalli municipal council, Congress leader, late Sabhan Saheb. The mortal remains of Muneer Ahmed were taken to Thirthahalli on Friday night.

Like this: Like Loading...