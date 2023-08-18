Father, son arrested for sexually assaulting 5-yr-old boy in K’taka

Bengaluru: A man and his son were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya police station limits in the state capital. The 55-year-old accused has been sent to judicial custody in connection with the case and his minor son has been sent to an observation home.

Police said the victim boy is a relative of the accused. The accused had sexually assaulted the child many times. The mother of the victim, a relative, used to leave the child at the residence of the accused and go for work.

The accused had made the child believe that their act of sexual assault was a game.

The crime came to light after the child developed an infection. The mother upon noticing it took her to a doctor. The medical tests confirmed the sexual assault on the victim child.

