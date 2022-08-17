Father-son Duo Arrested for Assaulting Man

Mangaluru: The Barke police arrested a father and his son for assaulting a man with an iron rod here on August 16.

The arrested have been identified as Devadas (61) and his son Sai Kiran (21) from Bangeru House, Boloor.

According to the police, on August 16, at around 6:25 pm, Devadas and Sai assaulted Naveen Salian with an iron rod. Naveen was injured in the head and was rushed to the government Wenlock hospital for treatment.

In this connection, Devadas and Sai Kiran were arrested by the Barke police. It is learnt that an old rivalry between the accused and Naveen Salian in the administration of Bolooru Mogaveera Mahasabha Sangha was the reason for the assault. In this regard, cases had been earlier registered in the Barke police station.

Devadas and Sai Kiran were arrested under sections 341, 504, 506, 323, 307 and r/w 34 IPC.

Like this: Like Loading...