Spread the love



















Father-son duo bail out rival, only to kill him



Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A man and his son have been booked for allegedly kidnapping and killing their rival after getting him released from a jail on bail.

The wife of the deceased, Shaira Begum, a resident of Naugwan Pakadia village said that her husband Feroz Ali had a rivalry with Shabbir and his son Amir of Baghpat.

“The father-son made several attempts to kill my husband but did not succeed. However, about four months ago, my husband, who had gone out of home for some work, did not return. I searched for him and later I came to know that he had been sent to jail in a case registered under the Arms Act.

“When I inquired with the police through my lawyer on January 29 and learnt that Shabbir and Amir had obtained a bail order for my husband just two days after he was lodged in the jail. They kidnapped my husband after he came out of the prison,” she alleged.

“The father-son duo allegedly killed my husband and disposed of his body,” Shaira added.

Shaira finally went to court when police failed to act on her complaint.

Following the chief judicial magistrate’s order, police have now booked Shabbir and his son Amir.

Sungarhi police station SHO Shrikant Dwivedi said the accused were booked under section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The matter is under investigation at the moment,” he added.

The body of the deceased is yet to be recovered.