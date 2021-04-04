Spread the love



















Fatima Retreat House Rejoiced Christ’s Resurrection with a RAP Song for the FIRST Time sung by the 29 member Choir during EASTER VIGIL Mass on Saturday, 3 April 2021 at 7 pm. (Listen to the song on video at end of the article)

Mangaluru : Easter Vigil, also called the Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, is a liturgy held in traditional Christian/Catholic churches as the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. Historically, it is during this liturgy that people are baptized and that adult catechumens are received into full communion with the Church. It is held in the hours of darkness between sunset on Holy Saturday and sunrise on Easter Day – most commonly in the evening of Holy Saturday or midnight – and is the first celebration of Easter, days traditionally being considered to begin at sunset.



Every year, the most special liturgy in the Catholic Church is the Easter Vigil, when Catholics celebrate the end of darkness through Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The Easter Vigil, which is held the night before Easter Sunday, is also considered an anticipated Sunday Mass. The Easter Vigil features the Service of Light which includes the Blessing of the Fire and a Candlelight Short Procession by the priests through the darkened Fatima Retreat House Open Air Chapel. The 29-member Choir and Orchestra named ‘One Voice With Youth Choir’ under the direction of Elton Martin Serrao, and assisted by Ms Audette Moreira provided sacred music for the solemn liturgy, and also with a RAP song “CHATTAN” (Rock) for the FIRST time in the history of FRH Easter Vigil Mass, which was surprise treat for large faithful devotees gathered for the Easter Vigil mass.

The Easter Vigil was observed with great devotion and strictly with Covid19 rules, where faithful when they entered the premises were sanitized and checked for temperature by the volunteers, and everyone had to wear masks in order to attend the services. The main celebrant of the mass was Fr Norbert Fernandes SJ and Homily was preached by By Fr Pradeep Crasta SJ, also joined by other priests namely- Fr Maxim Misquith SJ- Director of Fatima Retreat House, Fr Clarence D’souza SJ, Fr Kevin Sequeira SJ, Fr Alphonse Fernandes SJ, Fr Celestine Sera SJ, Fr Joseph Monteiro SJ, Fr Ronald Pais SJ, Fr Paparao Pasal (Vellore Diocese Priest), Fr Richard Monteiro (Varanasi Diocese) and Fr Birendra Tete (Jamshedpur Diocese ).

The introduction of the Easter Vigil mass was done by Mrs Lovie Rebello, where she said, ” We have all gathered to commemorate that Holy Night when the Lord rose from the dead. This night’s celebration is regarded as the “Mother of all Holy Vigils” because the Church keeps vigil, waiting for the Resurrection of the Lord, and celebrates the sacraments of the Church”- and it was a well presented introduction. The Easter Vigil was in four parts: 1. Service of the Light 2. Liturgy of the Word 3. Liturgy of the Baptism and 4. Liturgy of the Eucharist

SERVICE OF LIGHT :

The service began at the fireplace in the darkness of the night, open air in front of the Chapel. After blessing the new fire the paschal candle was lit up, and the gathered faithful also lit their candles from the flame of the Paschal candle. By the blessing of the new fire the flames genuinely dispel the darkness and light up the night. By this, we were reminded that Christ came as a light shining in darkness (John 1:5). The Paschal candle was then carried by the minister leading in a short procession to the altar. This symbolic act reminds us that Christ, the light of the world, provides the unifying thread to the service. He is the “pillar of fire” and we the pilgrim people of following Christ, the “light of the world”. Our response to the proclamation of “The Light of CHRIST” shall be “Thanks be to God”.

Next followed the glorious Easter song of the Catholic Church sung by the Choir: the Exsultet (Easter proclamation). This magnificent hymn, which is remarkable for its lyric beauty and profound symbolism, announces the dignity and meaning of the mystery of Easter; it tells of man’s sin, of God’s mercy, and of the great love of the Redeemer for mankind, admonishing us in turn to thank the Trinity for all the graces that have been lavished upon us.

LITURGY OF THE WORD : (after the singing of the exsultet and the collect prayer)

The faithful gathered listened to a series of readings from the Old and New Testaments. These lessons provided a comprehensive view of what God has done for humanity. Beginning with the creation story, we were reminded of our delivery from bondage in the exodus, of God’s calling us to faithfulness through the cry of the prophets, of God dwelling among us in Jesus Christ, and of Christ’s rising in victory from the tomb. Consequently, the readings retold the “holy history of our salvation” as God’s children. It summarizes the faith into which we are baptized. After the readings from the Old Testament, everyone sang great “Gloria” accompanied by the bells before the celebration moved on to the readings from the New Testament

LITURGY OF BAPTISM: (after the homily)

This night, in the liturgy of baptism, we celebrate Christ’s Passover and ours. The celebrant blessed the water and renewed the baptismal promises before the Risen Christ. While we all stood, holding lighted candles in our hands, we replied to the questions the priest puts to us. After wards, we were all sprinkled with holy water while the choir led us in songs with suitable baptismal character. In these gestures and words, we recalled the baptism which we received. As with the natural symbol of light, water plays a critical role in the liturgy of baptism. Water is life-giving, life-nurturing, and it cleanses our bodies. The water of baptism becomes for us a sign of new life in Christ. But there were no Baptisms last night.

LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST:

This vigil reaches its highest point in the joyous celebration of the feast of Holy Eucharist. The risen Lord invited us to participate in the new life he brings by sharing the feast which he has prepared. We thus looked forward to the great Messianic feast of the kingdom of God when the redeemed from every time and place “will come from east and west, and from north and south, and sit at table in the kingdom of God”(Luke 13:29). And thus everyone joined in this Eucharistic celebration, opened our hearts in worship and reception of Christ, our Paschal sacrifice.

Fr Pradeep Crasta SJ delivered a meaningful Easter Homily. (Listen to his Homily on Video posted at the end of this article). At the end of the mass, Fr Maxim Misquith SJ-the Director of Fatima Retreat House expressed his gratitude to all the donors, benefactors and well-wishers who have shown support during the Holy Week, and in the past. Ending my column with a message from Pope Francis when he Celebrated the 9th Easter of his pontificate, at the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica Saturday night., reflecting on what it means to go to Galilee, where the Risen Lord would precede His disciples. In the hour of darkness when humanity is grappling with the pandemic and other ills, Christians need to take to heart the Easter message of the angel not to be afraid, assured that in Galilee where the Lord precedes them, their expectations will be fulfilled, their tears will be dried and their fears will be replaced by hope.

Reflecting on the Easter episode of the women at the tomb, the Pope drew attention to what the angel told them. “Wonder at hearing the words: ‘Do not be afraid!” the Pope said. “You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen’. And a message: ‘He is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see Him’.”

In spite of everything, the Lord invites them to start over from where they began. “In this Galilee,” the Pope said, “we learn to be amazed by the Lord’s infinite love, which opens new trails along the path of our defeats.” Hence, he said, the first Easter message of returning to Galilee is that “it is always possible to begin anew despite all our failures. “From the rubble of our hearts,” the Pope said, “God can create a work of art; from the ruined remnants of our humanity, God can prepare a new history.” “In these dark months of the pandemic,” the Pope urged all to “listen to the Risen Lord as He invites us to begin anew and never lose hope”.

Jesus, the Risen Lord, loves us without limits and is there at every moment of our lives. Having made himself present in the heart of our world, he invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day in order to rediscover the grace of everyday life. Let us recognize him here in our Galilees, in everyday life. With him, life will change. For beyond all defeats, evil and violence, beyond all suffering and death, the Risen One lives and guides history.

