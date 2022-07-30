Fazil Murder Case, More than 21 Persons Taken into Custody for Investigation

Mangaluru: The Suratkal police have taken more than 21 persons into custody, in connection with the murder of Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

On July 28, at around 8:00 pm, while Fazil was standing in front of a textile shop, assailants came in a car and assaulted Fazil with deadly weapons. Severely injured Fazil was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

Further investigation is on.

