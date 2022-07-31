Fazil Murder: Eon Car Used for Crime Found in Padubidri PS Limits

Udupi: A Hyundai Eon that was used as a getaway vehicle for the murder of Fazil was found in the Padubidri Police Station limits here, on July 31.

According to the SP of Udupi N Vishnuvardhan, the car was found in a deserted area under the Padubidri Police Station limits on Sunday, July 31st.

Passers-by informed the Padubidri police about the car in the area. The police rushed to the spot and found an abandoned Hyundai Eon car. During the primary investigations, the Padubidri police confirmed that the car was used in the murder case.

SP Vishnuvardhan said that he has already coordinated with the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, and the investigation team will reach the spot for further investigation.

